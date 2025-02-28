Andrew Garfield recreated his iconic Golden Globes kiss — but this time with Stephen Colbert

​Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds crashed the internet when they shared a steamy kiss at the 2017 Golden Globes. The same year the 'Spiderman' actor reenacted the sensual moment with late-night host Stephen Colbert once again taking the internet by storm. During their conversation, the comedian recalled the awards night saying, "You were nominated for a Golden Globe. You didn't win. I'm sorry about that," Colbert said. "Thank you for bringing that up," Garfield calmly replied. "You also had one of the most memorable moments. You kind of stole the focus because you were sitting there with Ryan Reynolds," the television host wickedly hinted while playing the viral lip-to-lip kiss clip amid hoots from the audience. "You're very comfortable with kissing other men?" Colbert prodded.

"I don't even understand the question," Garfield laughed nervously. "Not everybody is, but I'm totally comfortable with it," the comedian subtly signaled. "I just want you to know that at any point...," he instantly added. The 'Breathe' actor took the verbal cue and leaned closer to Colbert, as the audience cheered they re-created the passionate kiss. Garfield pulled back blushing and as he settled back, Colbert complimented, "You're a very gentle lover." Earlier during the segment Colbert quizzed the 'We Live in Time' actor about what inspired him to kiss Reynolds. "What was going on there?" Garfield explained, "I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost." "That is very supportive," the TV host mocked.

Andrew Garfield arrives at the Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Steve Granitz)

The conversation then veered towards Garfield's project titled 'Silence', however, fans thoroughly enjoyed their chemistry. The video has since garnered over 3 million views with fans flooding it with comments. "Andrew's body language after the kiss is just... everything to me," a viewer wrote in jest. "They need to make a series where Andrew Garfield kisses attractive, intelligent men, and then they discuss what it means to be a good person," a fan poked fun. "I love how Andrew is sort of feminine in his own way. I love a man with a touch of feminity, there's nothing sexier," an online user gushed. "I'm not an Andrew fangirl, but looking at Stephen's face after he kissed Andrew... that's the face of a man who has seen Heaven," a female admirer gushed.

As per People, in December 2024 Garfield and Reynolds bonded over their sensational moment once again while appearing on Variety's 'Actor on Actors' segment. The Hollywood hunks described what it was like to be in the 'eye of the media storm', "The last time I saw you was the Golden Globes," the 'Deadpool' actor recalled mischievously. He narrated that it was the 'Hacksaw Ridge' actor who insisted on sharing the kiss. "Garfield was sitting beside me, and he goes, 'Hey, if they call your name and you win, don't kiss your wife [Blake Lively], just kiss me."

He hilariously added that the cameras did not zoom in on them at that point but instead took a wide shot, "I love that we were just sitting there and were just like, 'Ah, let's do it anyways,'" Reynolds regaled. Garfield on the other hand praised Reynolds for being a complete sport and getting hooked on the moment without any inhibition or judgment. "Nobody actually noticed until later and it was actually kind of perfect," the 'Bullet Train' actor concluded.