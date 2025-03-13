Jim Carrey’s chair weirdly flips during his wild Ellen interview in 2005: "How did this happen..."

"Take us up," says Jim Carrey as he asks Ellen DeGeneres to pick him up following his chair flip

Jim Carrey certainly knows how to leave a lasting impression with his over-the-top antics, and his appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' was no exception. The actor, who gained his breakthrough with 'Dumb and Dumber,' had Ellen DeGeneres laughing out loud when he bizarrely pushed his chair, not once but twice. Not only that, but he also made sure viewers knew it wasn't intentional, as DeGeneres did her best to keep things on track, all while struggling to hold back her laughter.

Jim Carrey attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter)



During his December 2005 appearance, Carrey employed his signature wit and physical comedy as he dramatically pushed himself off his chair and insisted that DeGeneres "take us up" into space. His exaggerated plea to be taken "all the way to the crab nectar" is both absurd and hilarious, as DeGeneres struggles to push him up. In the end, the actor himself gets up and proceeds to take his seat.

However, the classic Carrey strikes as he dramatically pushes the chair once again, prompting laughter from the studio audience. DeGeneres, caught up in the moment, humorously attempts to lift Carrey as she asks, "How did this happen?" However, Carrey continues his over-the-top monologue about space travel, saying, "I want to go! No, you're just...I want to go! I saw Contact! " The audience erupts in laughter as DeGeneres tries her best to pick Carrey up. Eventually, DeGeneres, with the help of a crew member, was able to pick the actor up, to which he said, "Space travel, man. That's where it's at. Yeah, we have no room here anymore. We have to go!"

This is not the first time when Carrey made people laugh, as his appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' pre-Halloween episode in the show's 40th season is one of the most memorable ones. While the night began with a lackluster cold open and a strange, humorless musical monologue, Carrey quickly turned things around with his spot-on Matthew McConaughey impression, as per CBS News. In addition, Carrey’s three-part Lincoln car commercial parody was the highlight of the night, delivering the most consistently funny and memorable moments.

One of the funniest and most bizarre sketches of the night was 'Secret Billionaire,' a dating reality show parody where Cecily Strong's character tries to identify the real billionaire among four suitors. However, Carrey steals the show as Abbot Bonneville King, a paraplegic 70-year-old with a robotic hand and possible ties to the Illuminati. The sketch quickly abandons its premise, turning into a surreal monologue about Abbot’s absurd hobbies, including filling an airplane hangar with 250 men named Dennis and one named Brian just for fun.

Another standout moment was a simple yet hilarious office party costume contest. Kate McKinnon and Carrey both dressed as the leotard-clad girl from Sia’s 'Chandelier' music video, leading to a bizarre interpretive dance-off that had the audience in stitches. Another silliest but funniest sketch was 'The Haunted Graveyard,' where two young lovers enter a graveyard on Halloween, only for the tombstones and statues to break into a choreographed musical number.

However, Carrey and Taran Killam, playing two friendly but clueless ghosts named Paul and Phil, keep interrupting with their offbeat verses, frustrating the haunted figures. Another highlight was the Carrey Family Reunion sketch, where cast members attempted actor impressions from his iconic movies. While most fell flat, the real standout moment came when Jeff Daniels appeared dressed as Carrey’s 'Dumb & Dumber' character, Lloyd, making the entire segment worthwhile.