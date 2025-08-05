Fan-favorite TV host teases possible 'DWTS' appearance — and his famous ex Julianne Hough is already on set

"America’s been waiting for some moves," said the popular host while talking about his 'DWTS' participation

With the tentative release date of fall 2025 inching closer, the casting for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is also gaining momentum. Although Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt are confirmed to participate in Season 34, rumor mills are now buzzing with a new casting update. While there's no official confirmation to back these rumors, if it comes true, it has to be one of the best additions to the star-studded lineup of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34.

Ryan Seacrest at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 held in Times Square in New York, New York (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Craig T Fruchtman)

The popular host in discussion is Ryan Seacrest, who hinted he might be open to joining 'Dancing With the Stars,' per Entertainment Now. On Monday, May 5, before an 'American Idol' episode, Seacrest shared a video of himself dancing on X, joking, "Getting ready to (body) roll... It was time to break out the hips and show they can move a little bit." Later, in an interview with ET, Seacrest said, "I think America's been waiting for some moves," and when asked about competing on DWTS, he replied, "I don't know. Never say never after that, right?"

Getting ready to (body) roll on a new episode of #AmericanIdol 🕺TONIGHT your IDOL hopefuls will be singing from the Adele songbook & “Songs That Make You Wanna Dance”, with @ciara as mentor and a special performance by @Meghan_Trainor pic.twitter.com/CyvgRu5iN7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 5, 2024

Seacrest has an interesting casual connection to 'Dancing With the Stars,' as he once dated Julianne Hough, one of the show’s most recognizable figures, in 2010. At the time, Hough admitted she was initially hesitant about dating him. "I was reluctant because he is such an influential guy, and what if it didn't work out?" she told InStyle in 2012, per Just Jared. Still, she added, "I'm very in love, and it feels wonderful. I feel like I'm more comfortable in my own skin."

Unfortunately, the relationship ended about a year later. According to Us Weekly, the main reason for their split was Seacrest's packed work schedule, which left little time for their relationship. So, if Seacrest ever joins 'Dancing With the Stars' as a contestant, it could make things awkward, or interesting, on set, especially since Hough has been confirmed to return as co-host for Season 33.

Although ABC hasn't officially confirmed it, it's likely that Hough will be joined by Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34. Notably, Hough has had a deep-rooted relationship with the show. She first joined as a professional dancer in Season 4, winning two mirrorball trophies before stepping away after Season 8. She later returned as a judge for Seasons 19 through 21 and rejoined the show in 2023 as co-host for Season 32, per Good Housekeeping.

Ribeiro, meanwhile, has also had a successful 'DWTS' journey. He won Season 19 as a celebrity contestant alongside pro Witney Carson. His charisma and popularity led him to debut as co-host in Season 31, and he’s continued in that role since. When it comes to the judging panel, fans can likely expect the return of longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who have been part of the show since its 2005 debut. Derek Hough, who holds the record with six 'DWTS' wins as a pro dancer, has been a judge since Season 29 and is also expected to return.