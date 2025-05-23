Maksim Chmerkovskiy hints at a ‘DWTS’ return — but this time, he’s eyeing a very different role

"I would love to be a judge, to answer your first question, for sure, but I think I'm not the only one," Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared.

Former 'Dancing With The Stars' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy's comeback to the show is still within the realms of possibility. During an interview with Parade magazine at the 32nd annual Race to Erase MS Gala that took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Friday, May 16, Chmerkovskiy was asked whether he would consider getting back to the ABC dance competition. Then, Chmerkovskiy said, "I would love to be a judge, to answer your first question, for sure, but I think I'm not the only one. I do think that I would bring something unique to the panel, now that we are who we are in life and all that, and that's honestly missing.”

The 45-year-old Latin-ballroom champion further added, “To be honest, a little Maks is missing, but the show is fantastic. It's an iconic thing—35 seasons, overcoming a couple of ups and downs. It's incredible to feel even associated, and for so long. So yeah, I'm lucky, and if they call, I'll answer, for sure.” Chmerkovskiy’s wife and fellow 'DWTS' pro Peta Murgatroyd, who also marked her presence at the event, mirrored her partner's enthusiasm for a potential return to the franchise by saying, “I would love to [come back]. If they call, then yeah, sign me up!”

Murgatroyd announced in August 2024 that she won't be competing on 'DWTS' Season 33. "In terms of me, 'Dancing with the Stars, guys, I'm sorry, it's not this season. It's just too soon," Murgatroyd said in an Instagram Live, as per ABC News. Just a month later, on July 12, 2024, Murgatroyd welcomed her third child with Chmerkovskiy.

Then, the two-time Mirrorball Trophy champion jokingly remarked, "I have come back after every single baby, and every time I go back to 'Dancing with the Stars,' I get pregnant. So I need to take a season off because I can't get pregnant again, number one." At that point, Murgatroyd stated that she "actually really, really wanted to come back," but she couldn't take that up. Murgatroyd added, "There's no way I'm ready physically. Mentally, yeah, I'm OK. But physically, I'm not up to par."

Chmerkovskiy bid adieu to 'Dancing With The Stars' after Season 25 in 2018. While having a conversation with MassLive, Chmerkovskiy shed light on his decision to quit the show. "Listen, I love the show, but I have other interests at the moment. I would have loved to judge and transition into that, but it's not my call. It's not up to me. Everything that is up to me, I do at 100 percent and then give it my all. I just don't think I can do the show as a professional dancer at 100 percent and give it my all anymore. I am at a different point in my life," Chmerkovskiy shared.

Then, Chmerkovskiy showed his enthusiasm to be one of the judges on the show and exclaimed, "I would love to do that gig. That's my thing. That's my medium, and that's what I know. I know exactly what I am looking at. I know exactly what I want it to be and exactly how to influence someone to do better in that genre. That's what a judge should do, in addition to adding to the production. If that's in my future, I would gladly accept it. If not, there are other opportunities. We are always moving forward."