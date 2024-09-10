Iconic 'Daredevil: Born Again' star joins Darren Aronofsky’s star-studded crime thriller 'Caught Stealing'

'Caught Stealing' marks Darren Aronofsky's return to feature filmmaking following his success with 'The Whale'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Daredevil: Born Again' star Vincent D'Onofrio is the latest big name to join Darren Aronofsky's upcoming thriller 'Caught Stealing'.

D'Onofrio is all set to join the star-studded cast that already includes Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Will Brill, Bad Bunny, and Griffin Dunne as per Deadline. For the unversed, based on Charlie Huston's novel series, 'Caught Stealing' follows Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a former baseball player who finds himself caught up in a chaotic struggle for survival within the criminal underworld of 1990s NYC.

Vincent D'Onofrio is also set to star in 'Caught Stealing' (@gettyimages)

When is 'Caught Stealing' expected to be released?

While the release date for Bulter's 'Caught Stealing' is not set yet, the filming began on September 8, 2024, in New York. 'Caught Stealing' marks Darren Aronofsky's return to feature filmmaking following his success with 'The Whale', which won Brendan Fraser the Best Actor Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Aronofsky’s most recent project, 'Postcard from Earth', was a unique, hour-long film designed exclusively for the newly opened Sphere in Las Vegas.

What is Vincent D'Onofrio up to these days?

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin in a still from 'Echo' (@primevideo)

For years, D'Onofrio was best known for his chilling performance as Pvt Gomer Pyle in Stanley Kubrick's 'Full Metal Jacket'. His iconic portrayal remains in the back of our minds decades later, but recently, he's gained much widespread recognition for his role as Marvel's most compelling villain Wilson Fisk.

Additionally, D'Onofrio played Kingpin across three seasons of Netflix's 'Daredevil' and has reprised the character in the MCU, appearing in the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye' and the upcoming 'Echo'. D'Onofrio also won fans's hearts with his performance of the ruthless crime lord, who are now eagerly anticipating his next encounter with Matt Murdock in 'Daredevil: Born Again'.

Following several production delays and significant creative changes, 'Daredevil: Born Again' is finally moving forward, with D'Onofrio set to return alongside several other familiar faces from Netflix's 'Daredevil'. For the unversed, the returning cast includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter/Bullseye, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. The series is slated to premiere on Disney+ in March 2025.

