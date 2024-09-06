Who are Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s parents? TikTok family hires ‘Selling Sunset’ agents to list $11.9M property

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: In the ninth episode of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, well-known TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, along with their parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, approached the Oppenheim Group to put their Los Angeles home on the market for $11.9 million.

Charli and Dixie's father, Marc, is a businessman with over 30 years of experience, particularly in the apparel sector. He recently co-founded D'Amelio Brands. Their mother, Heidi, has a background as a model. She met Marc, who was a salesman for Mitchell & Ness, at a New York City gym in 1997.

During the episode, Mark mentioned to Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald that the house is quite large for only the two of them. Dixie mentioned that this house holds many cherished memories, meanwhile, Heidi noted that they have been residing there for three and a half years.

Mary revealed in a private confessional that Jason had listed the property for the owners a few years ago. However, since then, Dixie and Charli have moved out, and the parents are now looking to downsize.

The D'Amelio family’s residence on Londonberry Place in Los Angeles features 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, spanning 9,267 square feet. It is listed at a price of $11.9 million.

"Since the D'Amelios are so well-known and this house is so marketable, Jason and I really feel that we are going to sell or rent it out before it even hits the market," Mary shared.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8: What is Marc and Heidi D'Amelio's dream home?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agents Jason and Mary took the opportunity to delve deeper into the dream house expectations of Marc and Heidi. They posed some thoughtful questions, eager to understand what exactly Mac and Heidi envisioned for their ideal living situation.

In response, Marc chimed in, sharing that they were on the lookout for a residence that mirrored the essence of their current home in Los Angeles, albeit on a smaller scale. This notion of downsizing while maintaining the same aesthetic and comfort was clearly important to them.

Heidi then elaborated on her personal vision of a dream home, expressing her desires with a hint of wistfulness. "I have a dream home," she began, her eyes lighting up with enthusiasm.

"I'm not sure if it exists anywhere, but this is what I want. I want oceanfront property with a big old farm in the back," Heidi added. Her description painted a vivid picture of her ideal lifestyle, combining the tranquility of coastal living with the rustic charm of agricultural life.

Jason chuckled and said, "It doesn't exist. Not here. Not here," to which Heidi replied, "Dang that."

Where do TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio live now?

Recently, the renowned TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio made an exciting move by relocating to her very own residence situated just a short two-minute drive away from her parents's home in the picturesque Hollywood Hills.

This stunning property boasts an impressive living space that spans a generous 5,500 square feet, providing ample room for both relaxation and creativity. However, it's worth noting that Charli is currently leasing this luxurious abode, with the monthly rent set at a substantial $35,000.

On the other hand, Dixie made the significant decision to relocate to her new home in California at the beginning of 2022. This move marked a fresh chapter in her life. With its sunny weather and picturesque landscapes, the California house quickly became a sanctuary for her, providing a perfect backdrop for both relaxation and inspiration.

