‘DWTS’ contestant was hesitant to join show — until her A‑list husband convinced her for one sweet reason

Hilaria Baldwin opens up on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 casting

With the announcement of the celebrity lineup for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, anticipation is peaking through the roof. While the contestants are gearing up to dance-iy-out for the mirror ball, one celebrity wife opens up about her support system. The star wife, who was long speculated to be participating on the show, expressed her gratitude for the support she got from her A-lister husband and explained how she decided to participate on the show.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the Grand Opening of the brand new Planet Hollywood NYC hosted by Robert Earl, Alec & Hilaria Baldwin, Curtis '50 Cent'Jackson, and Boy George in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images for Planet Hollywood | Kevin Mazur)

The star wife in discussion is Hilaria Baldwin, who admitted she was initially hesitant to join 'DWTS' Season 34. In an interview with Extra, the mother of seven explained that she felt she couldn't commit because of her kids, saying, "Alec has been wanting me to do this show for a long time and I'm like, 'I have kids. Like, I can't. I can't do this,'" but her husband, Alec Baldwin, encouraged her. She added, "And so, they called me, and we just looked at each other, and I was like, 'Guess we're all going to L.A.'" She is partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko for the season, as per Entertainment Now.

Talking about a past injury, she added, "I danced and then I broke my hip when I was 25 and I was in a wheelchair. I couldn't walk for the better part of a year. The first year that you guys all knew me through Alec, I was still recovering. I couldn't really run till probably a year after knowing Alec," as per US Weekly. Hilaria also described the experience as "emotionally connecting to something that was important to me" and noted of her partner, Savchenko, that she was "never as good" as him but "loved [dance] a lot."

Not only that, but Hilaria is also getting support from her stepdaughter, Ireland Baldwin, who shared a heartfelt message for her stepmother. Ireland wrote on Instagram, "I wanted to take a second to talk about my stepmom, @hilariabaldwin. I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised." Ireland acknowledged that her post might seem unexpected, noting she normally doesn't comment publicly on "her or any family members," but felt compelled after seeing too many "misinformed comments" about their relationship, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Ireland praised her stepmom, writing, "Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on and I think that's why we've maybe bonded in some ways? She didn't always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault. She is eccentric and totally batshitcrazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad's life." She credited Hilaria with helping improve her father's health and teaching him "the forgiveness and kindness that he needed," adding, "She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful." "I'm crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland," Hilaria commented under Ireland's post, while adding, "These words mean so much. You mean so much to me."