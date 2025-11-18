Who is Dr Kay in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5? What we know so far about Linda Hamilton's character

Hamilton's character is has been described as "hyper-intelligent and intimidating"

'Terminator' star Linda Hamilton is one of the new faces in 'Stranger Things' Season 5. Over the last four seasons, the hit Netflix show has featured some iconic names — Sean Astin as Bob Newby, Cary Elwes, and Robert Englund. Now, the actress who became famous for her portrayal of Sarah Connor in the blockbuster 'Terminator' franchise makes an appearance.

In what will be the final season, Hamilton plays Dr Kay, and her character is described as a new government agent leading an investigation into the Upside Down. The new season sees Hawkins under military quarantine, with the hunt for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) making major headlines. Kay has been reported to be Mike's (Finn Wolfhard) adversary in the new season as she investigates the Upside Down seeping into the world.

Earlier, the show's co-creator Matt Duffer shared a bit on Hamilton's character. "She’s hyper-intelligent and intimidating," he told Empire. "And despite her smarts, she’ll also be getting stuck in on the action, too. “She’s a scientist, but if she needs to, she can get into a fight and shoot a gun,” teases Matt. Eleven, watch your back!"

His brother Ross echoed a similar take when describing Kay. "Usually when we're casting these new roles, we're working with our casting director to come up with the actor before we write the roles," Ross told Entertainment Weekly. "When Carmen Cuba, our casting director, suggested Linda, we got really excited because she's very, very different from Modine. She's equally intimidating and intelligent, but she can fight. If it comes down to it, she can shoot a gun, she can get in a fist fight, she can kick your ass."

In the same interview, "Part of the reason she's scary," Matt said, "is that she, unlike Dr. Brenner, has no emotional connection to Eleven. There was that paternal quality that Brenner had. Dr. Kay has none of those feelings. She really views her just as a weapon that needs to be acquired." Per reports, Hamilton was already a huge fan of the show, and her casting just makes it all the more fun.

The official synopsis for Season 5 reads, "Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

'Stranger Things' Season 5 drops on November 26 on Netflix with the finale releasing on December 31.