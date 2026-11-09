Who is Ashe? Popular singer gives breathtaking performance during ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion

Ashe takes on the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion stage to perform a fitting song

'Love Is Blind' Season 11 reunion was filled with several shocking revelations. John and Sarah broke up, Benita announced her engagement, Wilson and Wilnie parted ways, Rob and Michaella broke their engagement, and more. To top it all off, Ashe, who has been taking the world by storm, delivered a fitting performance at the highly anticipated event. Ashe is an American singer-songwriter who is currently enjoying the success of her album 'The Girl of Your Dreams.'

Ashe performing on 'Love Is Blind' (Image Source: YouTube | @AsheMusic)

This season may not have ended with successful love stories, but it did give fans a crash course on when to step out of a relationship. Nick Lachey perfectly summed it up when he said, "And sometimes the best call is to stop the wedding." The host then welcomed Ashe on stage to perform her hit song. "We're now joined by someone who's experienced that firsthand and is here to perform her smash hit, 'Stop the Wedding,' which is currently topping the charts all around the world. Please help us in welcoming Ash," he said.

Ashe performing on 'Love Is Blind' (Image Source: YouTube | @AsheMusic)

The singer looked stunning in a black ensemble and gave a performance to remember. The song was perfect because the stage had witnessed several heartbreaks. 'Stop The Wedding' has gone viral on TikTok as an anthem for people who left a toxic relationship and underwent a glow-up. It is the lead single for Ashe's fourth album titled 'The Girl of Your Dreams.' "I just had this feeling like, 'What if there's a whole generation of young girls who hear this song and then decide they aren't stuck or they don't have to go through with something that doesn't feel right?' And that could be the wedding or the job or what their parents wanted for them or anytime that you've ever felt stuck," Ashe shared about the song to PEOPLE.

Ashe performing on 'Love Is Blind' (Image Source: YouTube | @AsheMusic)

'Love Is Blind' creator Chris Coelen was elated to welcome Ashe to "celebrate the roller coaster of love with her smash hit 'Stop The Wedding.'" The singer was also grateful for the opportunity. "Few things do I love more than bingeing reality shows with people searching for love. But getting to sing directly to those very people… That's a top 10 life experience!!" she said. All episodes of 'Love Is Blind' are currently streaming on Netflix.