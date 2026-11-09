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Who is Benita engaged to? ‘Love Is Blind’ star reveals surprise engagement at Season 11 reunion

Benita arrived at the reunion with an engagement ring and surprised everyone
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring Benita (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sara Mally)
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring Benita (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sara Mally)

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion delivered quite a few surprises, revealing the cast members’ current relationship statuses. While some of the singles are now dating, others have split, and a few have gotten engaged to someone new. One such development involved Benita Paloja. While the pod squad member didn’t get engaged to anyone during Netflix's social experiment, she found love outside the show. At the reunion, everyone was surprised to see an engagement ring on her finger. The ‘Love Is Blind’ star revealed that she was engaged and confirmed her partner was "not in the audience."

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring Blake (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sara Mally)

Recalling her time on the show, Benita said that she had told a few male cast members during the pods phase that she could “fall in love” with them. She glanced at Blake as she said this, and she and Morrey later revealed they are now “good friends.” She then shared an update on her relationship status, revealing the engagement ring on her finger. She said she and her partner had been together for about a year and a half, suggesting that their relationship may have begun after filming wrapped. Although everyone was curious about her fiancé, Benita chose not to reveal his identity. "I'd like to announce him and bring him out to the public on my own platform," she said.

In another revelation, former married couple, Sarah and John, confirmed that they had split after a year of marriage. Their relationship ended after John texted someone else while he was married to Sarah. Fellow cast member Michaella also discussed her relationship with Matt, whom she dated after splitting from Rob. However, things did not work out between them.

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