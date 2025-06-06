‘AGT’ fans couldn’t believe their eyes after judges greenlit this ‘lame’ basketball act: ‘Wtf did I watch’

‘America’s Got Talent’ fans are seeking only one thing from the show: Talent! When that criterion is not met, they are bound to be enraged. In the latest episode of ‘AGT’ season 20, a middle school teacher, Amanda Badertscher, showed off her basketball skills. She took three shots from three different locations on the set. She aimed three basketballs and all of them went through the hoop in four attempts. From the second location, two basketballs hit the target in three attempts. For the last and impossible shot, she climbed the second floor of the podium and made a straight shot into the hoop in her first attempt.

Although it was thrilling to watch with a live audience, viewers of the show didn’t appreciate the judges for saying yes. Fans took to social media to vent out their frustration over the act making it to the next round. One X user called it the “worst” 15 minutes the show has ever aired. “Wtf did I just watch a lady throwing a football into a hoop is TALENT…….While some amazing singer is sitting at home,” the user complained before declaring that they are never watching the show again.

"Wtf did I just watch a lady throwing a football into a hoop is TALENT…….While some amazing singer is sitting at home," the user complained before declaring that they are never watching the show again.

“So, Howie says that acts have to be amazing in season 20 of @agt to stand out, but gave a yes to the lady who threw a football through a massive net the size of Alaska? Lame,” another X user added. A third X user felt the same way and declared that no one would ever pay to see a lady throwing footballs from around the audience. “Saying yes to the football coach and not to this singer?? #agt what in the world,” another social media user added. Another fan expressed their disappointment over the season not turning out how it was promised. “Well, 1 for 3 #AGT step it up, tossing a football around?? C'mon,” the user added.

‘AGT’ celebrated its 20th anniversary with its milestone 20th season. The show changed its format to one that’s similar to a reality show and gave behind-the-scenes glimpses of the show. Also new this season was returning judge Mel B, who was part of the show’s judges panel from season 8 through season 13. She returned and replaced long-time judge Heidi Klum. In the premiere episode of season 20, Mel appeared to be a harsher judge, even more than the famously mean judge, Simon Cowell. Fans didn’t respond well to the Spice Girls alum’s rude behavior.

One fan suggested bringing back a different judge, expressing that bringing Mel B back as a judge on AGT was a big mistake.

Netizens expressed their disappointment on social media with one X user writing, “Can we vote Mel B off the show? #AGT, she is absolutely terrible and just a miserable person.” Another internet user shared the same opinion and said bringing Mel B back on the show was a “big” mistake. A third X user called the former girl group member “so damn rude” who has “the nastiest attitude.” The singer seems to have redeemed herself as she gave her first Golden Buzzer to the Messoudi Brothers in the latest episode.