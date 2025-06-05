‘AGT’ brought back two fan-favorite acts — and one left the judges no choice but to hit Golden Buzzer

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20 is all about second chances, but we aren't complaining

Since the beginning of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20, the show has seen some out-of-this-world acts. While the judges, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel had a chance to be as amazed as the audience, they also came across a few potential performances from previous seasons that couldn't make it to the finals. The performance in question included that of the Messoudi Brothers, from Season 14 and the Season 19 impresario, Alex Zinger.

Beginning with the duo of brothers, who had previously performed as a trio, known for their thrill spanning from swords and knives, the Spice Girls member instantly recognized them from the old season. The singer even asked the duo about their third member. Much to her intrigue, the brothers, Soffien Messoudi and Karim Messoudi, clarified, “We left our brother at home for this one because he just decided to sit out. He has two children now, so he does some time off every now and then. We’re trying something new that’s quite a lot more dangerous than what we did last time,” further assuring that the act still has three members.

While the performance lacked one man, it was surely no less than what would make a few shut their eyes tightly and have their heartbeat raised. This time in ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20, the Messoudi Brothers brought even more enormous knives, which they juggled all the way through. While their hair-raising act earned them four yeses from the judging panel, the ‘If You Wanna Be My Lover’ singer couldn’t resist hitting Vergara's golden buzzer.

What made her that excited was how the duo managed to undress each other and again put the clothes back on while also keeping the knives in the air for the whole act. “Having seen you before, I didn’t think you’d be able to top it,” Mel B expressed herself, adding that the Messoudi Brothers’ performance was simply “perfect.” On the other hand, it was Cowell who found their performance "breathtaking," as per NBC, also admitting this was the only juggling act that he has ever liked. Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that while talking about their journey, Soffien mentioned that they had always regretted that they couldn't make it to the finals. “When we heard it was season 20, it was the perfect time to come back. We have some unfinished business here so we spent the last six years developing something completely new. There’s a lot on the line for us,” he went on to add.

While this act had already hyped the June 3 episode, this Tuesday turned out to be even more nostalgic as Zinger, from the previous season, auditioned once again. For those unversed, the aspiring dancer who also happens to be a financial advisor, currently, previously competed in Season 19. However, he couldn’t make it past the auditions. Making a return to the show, he added a few other members to his act, earning him all four yeses. Sharing his views, Cowell mentioned, “Sometimes we have people who are good but boring — you’re bad but interesting.” He then went on to add that it's either the interesting things that get his attention or the “good things.” Cowell further added, “You are fascinating. You stand for every man who can’t dance but wants to.”

The recent episode of ‘AGT’ also saw some fresh acts. This included an Indian rock band, Girish and the Chronicles, a dynamic kids dance crew called Kid Clipper, as well as some scary clown magicians, who are better known as Phobias. Interestingly, Kid Clippers was sponsored by the L.A. Clippers. These acts were joined by a Japanese drone act, Tani, and an Ethiopian acrobatic danger act, TT Boys. While the episode turned out to be highly entertaining, it was tough for the judges to make a decision.