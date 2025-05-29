Simon Cowell gives Golden Buzzer to jaw-dropping ‘AGT’ act that leaves performers sobbing on stage

"It was actually magic," said Simon Cowell after awarding Light Works' jaw-dropping act a Golden Buzzer in 'AGT' Season 20

After much high anticipation, 'America’s Got Talent' Season 20 finally made its debut, and the episode certainly did not disappoint. The milestone season, which promised to be more entertaining and intriguing, fortunately delivered right from the start, with two Golden Buzzers awarded. Simon Cowell awarded the first Golden Buzzer of the season to a jaw-dropping act. The performance was so impressive that it left not only Cowell but also the other judges and the audience completely speechless.

The act in discussion was performed by Light Wire, which is an immersive art and creative content company from Brazil founded by two brothers, one very artistic and the other passionate about technology, as per Parade. One of the brothers shared with the judges, "I had a real dream in 2023 that my brother and I were on stage here. And now that dream's come true," while also showing his nerves about making sure everything went perfectly.

Light Wire's act used the combination of skilled technicians who run graphics with human dancers performing alongside a vibrant light show on screens behind them. Their performance transported viewers into the Brazilian jungle, featuring jaguars, boa constrictors, colorful birds, and more. The judges gave the act a standing ovation. Cowell said, "Can I say something? You never, ever know when you're doing a new year whether you’re going to see something better than you've seen before. And honestly, I'm not just saying this; this was one of the most beautiful, stunning acts I've seen across all the Got Talents."

Cowell further added, "You were so emotional; I don't know why you were so nervous because you were always going to get one of…" he paused his praise just long enough to hit the Golden Buzzer, which is the first of the season. As soon as Cowell pressed the buzzer, the performers broke down in tears. Explaining the true feelings behind their act, one performer said, "The Amazon is really important. The Amazon really matters [to the world].” Backstage, Cowell added, "It was actually magic. One of my favorite acts." Fans were also impressed with the group's stellar act and shared their opinions in the YouTube video.

A fan said, "I definitely would’ve pressed the Golden Buzzer on them just like Simon did! It was truly amazing!" while another added, "Truly amazing. I finally agree with Simon on a Golden Buzzer. I hope people realize that they were speaking up for the Amazon rainforest." A fan commented, "What a show I’d pay to see. Incredible imagination, incredible animation, and just incredible storytelling. Amazing job!" Meanwhile, another remarked, "Well-deserved golden buzzer. One of the best things I’ve seen on AGT, I have a feeling it’s gonna be a good season packed with talent."

Notably, the second Golden Buzzer was awarded by Howie Mandel to a musician from New Orleans, Jourdan Blue, as per Gold Derby. Sofía Vergara was instantly charmed, saying, "I mean, I'm in love with you, the hair, the voice, your energy—you're a rock star." Mel B praised both his vocals and delivery as she said, "Your tone and the way that you delivered that song were not only pitch perfect, but everything perfect."

Cowell noted, "You have such a distinctive voice, you are so cool, and you feed off the audience. How you made me feel just then was actually amazing." Mandel, visibly moved, made the moment unforgettable, saying, "I've seen dreams come true right where you're standing—lives change right where you're standing. And that stage and that moment can take you anywhere. And this is just the beginning of where you can go. You, young man, are going to the stratosphere." With two Golden Buzzers already out, 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 will surely be more action-packed in the coming episodes.