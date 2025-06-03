‘AGT’ Season 20 kicks off with jaw-dropping acts — but one tragic incident still haunts the show’s legacy

Remember when 'AGT' tried a spin-off called 'Extreme'? A serious mishap in 2021 quietly ended its run

'America’s Got Talent' has been one of the top reality TV shows, and one of its biggest is its ability to captivate audiences with its array of daring performances. From gravity-defying acrobatics to mind-bending aerial acts, the show runs on very high stakes when it comes to contestants' lives. Even though the show has continually pushed the boundaries of entertainment, there have been instances where the show has gone too far in risking the lives of performers in the pursuit of thrills. One such incident occurred in 2021 when an 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme' contestant, Jonathan Goodwin, a seasoned escapologist, was rehearsing for a stunt for the show.

The act involved Goodwin escaping from a straitjacket while suspended upside down between two cars, which were also hanging mid-air. The cars were supposed to swing past him as he freed himself, ensuring a narrow escape before they collided. Tragically, the timing faltered. The cars slammed into Goodwin, engulfing him in flames, before he fell twenty feet down, missing the safety airbag and hitting the ground. The perilous act not only left him paralyzed for life. As reported by the BBC, Goodwin also suffered injury to his internal organs, fractures of ribs and lower limbs and shoulders, and also had third-degree burns on various parts of his body.

After the incident, Goodwin sued the production for inadequate safety measures on the set. According to Today, Goodwin's lawyer, Stuart Fraenkel, told NBC News, "The producers and staff working on this show could have taken several simple steps to ensure Jonathan's safety. Instead, the production was rushed, chaotic, and staffed by a team that lacked the necessary expertise and experience," he said. "Jonathan will be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life because there were inadequate safety practices, protocols, and procedures in place to protect him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O N A T H A N G O O D W I N (@jonathangoodwinofficial)

"He is bringing this claim to bring attention to an ongoing lack of safety problem in the entertainment industry,” Fraenkel added. “He hopes that by bringing this claim, lessons will be learned, changes will be made, and others in the future will not be exposed to unnecessary risks and danger. As of now, there is no update about the lawsuit, but despite what happened, Goodwin's keeps a positive attitude. Some days after the accident, Goodwin posted a selfie on Instagram, writing in the caption how "A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn." He added, "I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love," he also wrote. "Love is all you need, so make sure you get some."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Magicians' Podcast Network (@themagicianspodcastnetwork)

The incident cast a shadow over 'AGT: Extreme,' which aired only four episodes before being quietly shelved, as reported by NBC. As 'America’s Got Talent' returns for its milestone 20th season, viewers still find themselves on the edge of their seats with more dangerous stunts appearing on the show. However, after Goodwin's tragedy, we hope the show has learnt to entertain the viewers without compromising on their safety.