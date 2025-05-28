'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is heating up — and the latest casting news is a total game-changer

Celebrities are ready to put on their ballroom shoes as 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is all set to make a glorious debut this fall. Based on the British reality TV competition 'Strictly Come Dancing,' the show premiered on ABC on June 1, 2005. While Robert Irwin has been confirmed as the contestant for Season 34, in a surprising turn of events, a new contestant confirmed her participation. Adding to the excitement, rumors of returning dance pros and new celebrity participants are making the wait harder than ever.

A picture of Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough

As the premiering month inches closer, in a surprise reveal on 'Good Morning America,' social media star Alix Earle was announced as the second celebrity contestant joining 'Dancing with the Stars' for its upcoming season. On the show, Earle beamed about the opportunity, saying,"I've always been a fan of Dancing with the Stars… I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma, and she would always say to me, 'Maybe one day you could be on there'."

Earle also shared her plans to document the journey as she said, "I'm going to vlog the whole experience and give viewers an exclusive look into all the drama that goes on behind the scenes." Dubbed social media's current 'it girl,' much like Charli D'Amelio before her, Earle gained fame through her viral GRWM TikToks, modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. While she danced competitively in high school, Earle admitted she has "never done ballroom or danced with a partner."

Notably, Earle's dancing partner is not revealed yet, but her winning chances are strong thanks to her current relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios. The duo is celebrated as TikTok’s power couple, so pairing her with someone like Gleb Savchenko might stir unwanted headlines, as per Collider. That's why Ezra Sosa, a newer DWTS pro, would be a perfect fit. After getting stuck with unenthusiastic partner Anna Delvey last season and getting eliminated from the show in week 2, Sosa deserves a real shot. Together, he and Earle could form a Gen Z social media dream team, promoting the show on TikTok and Instagram.

Notably, Robert was the first confirmed contestant of 'Dancing with the Stars,' revealed during Hulu's 'Get Real' event in April. The son of the late Steve Irwin and brother of former winner Bindi Irwin, Robert expressed his excitement on Instagram, writing, "This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016. I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful."

Pro Rylee Arnold even hinted on the Lightweights podcast that she thought Robert might be her partner last season, which could hint at a pairing this time around. With Robert and Earle both confirmed, fans are thrilled by the casting so far. Rumors continue to swirl, including speculation about Dylan Efron joining after 'The Traitors' win, especially after Derek Hough commented, "See you on the dance floor?" on his post.