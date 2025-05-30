Alix Earle joins ‘Dancing with the Stars' — and she’s promising the inside scoop we didn’t know we needed

During the interview, Alix Earle said, "What's the tea? who's dating? I wanna know. So I'm excited to see it in real life and be able to share it. I'll give the inside scoop."

'DWTS' has given us another celebrity star cast name, a 24-year-old social media influencer, Alix Earle, who is all geared up for its upcoming season 34. Very few know that Earle is a social media influencer with over 4.3 M followers on Instagram and 7.5 M followers on TikTok, well-known for her GRWM (Get Ready with Me) videos and beauty- and fashion-related content. She is also known for the podcast channel 'Hot Mess with Alixe Earle,' where the young girl shares the humdrum of her life, including travel adventures, relationships, and more.

In an interview with Good Morning America in May 2022, her introduction also mentioned that she is listed in Forbes' 30 under 30 list for social media, and she is also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. For those who are still wondering why Earle is considered a celebrity contestant? Stick around—there's more to her story than you think. During the interview, she revealed to hosts Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan, "I've always been a fan of 'DWTS.'" Recalling her childhood memories of the show, Earle added, "I used to watch it when I was so young, with my grandma, and she would always say to me, you know may be one day you could be on there." She admitted, "I was so in love with dance, and when the opportunity came to me, it was like, 'What can I do next?' before adding, "I mean, like, I'm ready to challenge myself. I think it's going to be a lot of fun, so it was a very obvious answer to say yes," Earle said.

Earle also discussed her passion for dancing; it turns out the 24-year-old has some experience to bring to the ballroom floor. When Starhan remarked, "And you danced competitively in high school," Earle confirmed, "I did." She explained, "I danced when I was little, until my sophomore year of high school, and I would like to say I have some rhythm, maybe, possibly." However, Earle came when she confessed, "But, I have never done ballroom dancing or danced with a partner before, so that's going to be a whole new adventure."

But things got interesting when she shared that she would be able to vlog her behind-the-scenes experiences on the show. "As someone who was glued to the TV last year with 'Dancing with the Stars' and on social media, I'm like, give me the drama, what's the tea, who's dating? I wanna know. So I'm excited to see it in real life and be able to share it." She added, "I'll give the inside scoop." With that being said, 'DWTS' fans can be assured that the next season is going to be more entertaining and juicier than ever before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alix_earle)

While season 34 is still a few months away, fans are also buzzing about which Pro Earle will be best partnered with. In the YouTube video comment section, a 'DWTS' viewer wrote, "Alix and Ezra would be FABULOUS!!!!" From what transpired in the interview, another viewer said, "I've never heard of her, but she seems so sweet. Don't give her Gleb. She would do amazing with Alan!" Not shying away from differing from the others' opinion, a viewer shared his take: "Give her to Val, pleasssseeeee!!!!" Seemingly impressed by Earle's personality, a netizen declared, "She's winning the mirrorball."