‘DWTS’ has long been accused of rigging results — now the producer is finally speaking out: ‘We have...’

Is the fan vote really legit? ‘DWTS’ boss finally breaks his silence on the rigging rumors fans won’t let go of.

Every season, the fans look forward to voting for their favorite contestants on 'Dancing With Your Stars' and they eagerly await the results to learn whether their preferred contestants advanced to the next round or not. When we talk about television shows, there is always a question that pops up in the heads of the viewers, whether the whole voting process is legitimate or not. During an interview with Deadline, 'Dancing With the Stars' executive producer Ryan O’Dowd responded to claims from those who stated that the long-running dance competition is rigged. “We take that very seriously. We have never, nor would we ever do anything to manipulate the votes," O'Dowd said.

While addressing the claims about the ABC dance series, O'Dowd further elaborated, "The show really needs to be credible. It needs to allow the viewers to have a voice and to really be the voice of those who deserve to win. So we have never nor would we ever want to manipulate that in any way.” Over the last couple of years, the viewers have witnessed that the best dancing duo in terms of scores doesn't always lift the prestigious trophy by the end of the season.

For the unversed, 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 created history. During the grand finale of 'DWTS' Season 33, which aired on September 24, 2024, a record-breaking 14 million fan votes came in. When O'Dowd was asked where the voters came from last year, he replied, "I’ve asked myself the same question. I think it’s the engagement from the younger audience. This past season was so much more meaningful than any season prior. That demo is much more inclined to be active when it comes to voting. They’ve grown up with it, they’re able to vote on their phones, they’re able to vote online. It is just part of their everyday life.”

In April 2025, ABC renewed 'Dancing With The Stars' for Season 34, which is slated to premiere this fall. Soon after, ABC announced Robert Irwin, the son of late zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin, as the first contestant for the upcoming season of 'DWTS' at their Get Real event, which took place on April 22. Robert isn't the first member of the Irwin family set to join 'DWTS' as his elder sister, Bindi Irwin, previously competed on Season 21 of the show alongside her pro partner Derek Hough. Ultimately, Bindi and Hough emerged as the winners of that particular season. Following the announcement, Robert took to his Instagram page and expressed his emotions by writing, "It’s official, I’m heading to Hollywood for Dancing With The Stars Season 34 🎉 This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016. I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful 🙌🏼."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Just a few days ago, the second contestant for 'DWTS' Season 34 was announced on 'Good Morning America'and it was none other than TikTok sensation Alix Earle. As per Page Six, during her big reveal on the talk show, Earle exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, so surreal. I’ve always been a fan of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma. She would always say to me, ‘Maybe one day you could be on there.’ I was so in love with dance … I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun!”