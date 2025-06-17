This ‘Landman’ reunion got awkward fast — Billy Bob Thornton’s co-star had no clue they’d worked before

While 'Landman' has been renewed for season 2, Billy Bob Thornton is not holding back from spilling secrets

It wasn’t the first time working together for ‘Landman’ co-stars Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore. The duo previously shared screen around 34 years ago in ‘Indecent Proposal’, a fact the Oscar-nominated actress forgot. Moore might be an acclaimed actress, but remembering things isn’t one of her skills. At an FYC event for ‘Landman’ Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris in the show, revealed that Moore didn’t recall them working together. “She didn't remember me,” he said, as per PEOPLE. Although the duo worked in the Adrian Lyne-helmed movie, Thornton had a less significant role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

Moreover, Moore and Thornton couldn’t get well acquainted while on the sets of ‘Indecent Proposal.’ The actor revealed that they eventually got to know each other more because he did three movies with Bruce Willis. The latter was married to Moore at the time and had three daughters together: Rumer, Scout LaRue, and Tallulah. “And you brought the kids to set all the time. So over the years we've known each other,” Thornton revealed. Willis and ‘The Substance’ actress split ways in 2000 but remained cordial as co-parents. The Die-Hard actor found love again with his now wife and model Emma Heming, and welcomed two more daughters.

As for Moore, she will certainly not forget Thornton anymore after working closely with him in the hit drama, created by Taylor Sheridan. The show premiered last year on Paramount+ and instantly blew up, and was renewed for another season. The series explores the world of Texas oil rigs and follows protagonist Tommy Norris as he navigates the challenging and high-stakes world. According to the series’ official synopsis, ‘Landman’ is “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil.” The second season is currently under production in Texas, gearing up for its November 2025 premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

The show is pretty intense, from being captured to getting tortured by drug cartels. Thornton, being the lead of the show, is often part of these scenes. In an interview with Gold Derby, the actor opened up about the challenges of filming intense scenes. “You have to definitely get in the head space for it,” he told the outlet. “Those are the days when you spend a lot of time alone thinking,” he added. Thornton revealed that he’s done some “pretty weird” things in life, which he turns into inspiration. He often feels the situation on set is real, even though it's fictional.

“If you've got a pillowcase over your head and people are dumping gasoline on you, it's not hard to imagine if somebody struck a match, even though it's not gasoline,” he added. The Golden Globe nominee revealed that with every character he has played, he found a way to embrace it. “Once you're there and you got the clothes on, it really just somehow takes you into it,” he added. The show’s ensemble cast also includes John Hamm, Andy Garcia, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph and Ali Larter, all of whom will reprise their roles in season 2 with new joinee Sam Elliott.