Taylor Sheridan repeats an uncomfortable 'Yellowstone' trend in 'Landman' — and fans are fed up

With 'Yellowstone' already facing backlash, fans hope that future seasons of 'Landman' will shift focus away from one cringeworthy storyline

Taylor Sheridan has built a reputation for creating intense dramas, but there are a few recurring elements in his shows that have caused discomfort among viewers. These moments, which first appeared in 'Yellowstone' and later showed up in 'Landman', have become somewhat of a cringe parade for many fans. One of the most awkward trends is the uncomfortable father-daughter dynamics that play out in both shows.

On BBT's mind after hes daughter "confession"



The expression on hes face is priceless. 💰💰#Landman pic.twitter.com/36G7YRed8U — Critcobain (@_Critcobain_) November 19, 2024

In 'Landman', a scene between Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and his daughter Ainsley,(Michelle Randolph), made many fans feel uneasy. The conversation was deeply personal and awkward, leaving viewers cringing. A fan on Reddit shared, “Why is Taylor Sheridan so hung up on weird sexual tension between fathers and daughters? It’s so creepy! The dialog between Tommy and his daughter gives me an unpleasant visceral reaction. There were a lot of moments like this between Beth and John Dutton on Yellowstone as well. I feel like Landman would be much better if they cut this crap out.”

This trend isn’t new. In 'Yellowstone', the strained and often uncomfortable relationship between John Dutton and his daughter Beth also raised similar concerns, as reported by ST. Fans expressed discomfort with how their interactions played out, feeling it was unnecessary and awkward. One Reddit user noted, “Yeah it's really strange. Puerile sense of humor or more deep-seated issues. I also just find it strange that they've made the daughter 17 (a minor). I'd find her sexualization less bizarre if she was college-aged but instead she's still meant to be in high school and it's just...strange.” Another added, "Absolutely. Agree with you 100%." One said, "Yup, they could have made her a college freshman, but TS apparently decided his audience would prefer to watch jailbait."

Despite this ongoing critique, 'Landman' has garnered praise for its exploration of the oil industry, the dangers of fracking, and the social consequences of the oil boom in West Texas. Set in Midland, Texas, the show touches on important issues like worker safety and economic instability. However, the father-daughter moments, which seemed to serve no purpose other than to make viewers uncomfortable, continue to overshadow the series’ more impactful storylines. With 'Yellowstone' already facing similar backlash for this dynamic, fans are hoping that future seasons of 'Landman' will shift focus away from these cringeworthy moments and embrace the industry-driven narrative the show does well.

Billy Bobby Thortonn in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+)

While critics have been divided about the show, on Rotten Tomatoes, 'Landman' has a 76% approval rating, with reviews praising Billy Bob Thornton’s performance and the show’s ability to create a tense, dramatic atmosphere. However, some critics agree with fans that certain character relationships and scenes could be reworked to make the show more engaging and relatable. If 'Landman' continues for a second season, many are hoping that Sheridan will fine-tune his storytelling by leaving out these awkward father-daughter scenes in favor of the more compelling themes of the show. 'Landman' is currently available to stream on Paramount+.