‘Call of Duty’ gets major screenplay update featuring Taylor Sheridan — here’s everything we know

Sheridan and Peter Berg have been tapped for Paramount's Call of Duty live-action film

The 'Call of Duty' live-action movie made a major move by tapping 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan. With video games getting adapted on major and small screens, some of the marquee names are set to receive theatrical treatment, with CoD being the latest from the line of games.

Per Deadline, Sheridan and Peter Berg have been roped on for Paramount's upcoming CoD live-action film. The duo will be penning the screenplay together, while Berg will be helming the video game adaptation. The latest comes after it was announced days ago that the prolific showrunner was leaving Paramount. Sheridan had inked a new film and TV deal with NBCUniversal, which goes into the effect in 2029 after his current deal with Paramount concludes in 2028.

According to multiple reports, Paramount has actively been trying to get Berg and Sheridan since the start of the summer. However, Sheridan had taken time to determine whether he would produce or write the film before making the call to do both roles. The film adaptation was announced in September this year with Paramount and Activision linking up to make a feature out of the game. In his statement, Paramount's David Ellison expressed his excitemement with the project.

"As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love." Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly."

He further added, "We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation."

This was seconded by Activison's President Rob Kostich. "The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started. Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise."

At the time of writing, there have been no developments on the plot or cast. While it was announced last month, there is no tentative release date.