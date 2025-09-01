1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton responds to concern over ‘scary’ facial bruising in new video: ‘I had...’

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton is once again grabbing major headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Tammy, who is dealing with the death of a cousin, recently shared a new video alongside fiancé Andre Dalton. However, the video has sparked major concern among fans. Going through her weight loss journey, Tammy can be seen with a visible bruise on her face, which left fans worried.

Tammy shared her first TikTok since the passing of her cousin Katie Slaton, posting a lighthearted video of herself singing along to Kenny Loggins' 'Footloose' while riding in a car with her fiancée, Dalton. Despite the upbeat tone, fans grew worried when they noticed a dark purple bruise on Tammy’s chin. Many flooded the comments asking if she was okay, as per Hello! magazine. A fan questioned, "You look happy and look good . But why do you have a bruise on your face ??"

One fan wrote, "Are you OK? what happened in your chin?" while another added, "Tammy girl why is your face have a bruise on it? you look great Tammy with your smile now." A fan remarked, "Tammy girl why is your face have a bruise on it? you look great Tammy with your smile now." After several concerned messages, Tammy responded to clarify that the bruise was the result of recent dental surgery, explaining she had multiple teeth removed, which caused the noticeable mark. She said, "I had teeth pulled." Meanwhile, a fan commented, "What's with the bruise on her chin." A fan shared, "How come tammy has a bruise."

The video came just days after the heartbreaking death of Tammy's cousin, Katie, who passed away at 37 following a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, as per Today. Tammy's sister, Amanda Halterman, mourned the loss in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26, writing, "My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday. She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the party, my best friend." Halterman added, "I know both our grandparents and friends were there to welcome you home."

She then asked followers for support, saying, "Please pray for everyone who loves her. Thank you all who have come out and supported her." Halterman honored her late cousin with a short video set to 'Dancing in the Sky' by Dani and Lizzy, which included the lyrics, "Tell me, what does it look like in heaven?" Notably, earlier that week, she had also posted a photo of Katie with the caption, "Please whisper a prayer for our family as we continue to support Katie Slaton."

An online obituary notes that Katie, born in Kentucky, passed away on Monday, August 25, at age 37 while receiving hospice care in Indiana. Her hobbies included fishing, listening to music, and "hanging out with family and friends." She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Frances Slaton; her brother, Jeremiah Slaton; her partner, Natalie Bailie; and her children, Landon, Liam, and Lily.