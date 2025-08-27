‘1000-Lb Sisters’ family mourns major loss as Amanda Halterman shares heartbreaking news: ‘My cousin...’

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ star dead at 37 after battling stage 4 cancer, leaves family ‘crushed’ by her passing

The sisters of TLC's '1000-Lb Sisters' are mourning the loss of a beloved family member. On Monday, August 25, Amy and Tammy Slaton's sister, Amanda Halterman, made an emotional plea for their cousin Katie Slaton amid a major health crisis, and honestly, it was heartbreaking to the core. Now, in a crushing update, Katie reportedly succumbed to her illness, leaving fans and her sisters emotional.

A screeshot of Amy and Tammy Slaton (Image Source: Instagram| @amyslaton_halterman)

Amanda shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Tuesday, 26 August. She revealed, "My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday," alongside a photo of herself with Katie, as per The US Sun. Amanda remembered Katie as "a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the part[y] and my best friend." Tammy and Amy have not publicly responded yet, though they had supported Katie in the past.

Katie, who appeared on several episodes of '1000-Lb Sisters,' leaves behind her longtime girlfriend Natalie Gerrick Bailie, with whom she lived in Kentucky. Notably, earlier this year, Katie was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and began chemotherapy in January. Unfortunately, her health declined recently. Earlier this week, Amanda even asked for support, posting, "Please whisper a prayer for our family as we continue to support Katie Slaton. I am so thankful to be allowed to stand by your side," she posted, alongside a photo of Katie smiling while holding Amanda's grandson, as per Hello!.

Tammy also had previously shed light on Katie’s illness back in January, when she asked fans to support a GoFundMe set up in her honor. "Y'all, I'm so sorry to be asking a big favor like this, but if anyone can help, even if it's a dollar, it would help my cousin out so much," Tammy wrote. She further shared, "She has been on my show, but this is something new; our family just found out about her having cancer. Even if you can't donate, [all I] ask is for you to pray… Anything and everything is greatly appreciated not only by [my cousin], but also by myself and my siblings."

According to the GoFundMe page, Katie needed financial help for "medication, lodging, and ongoing care." Fans know Tammy, Amy, and Amanda as close siblings, but the reality stars have been candid about the struggles that shaped their unhealthy habits. Tammy and Amy are the youngest of five, alongside their older siblings Amanda, Chris, and Misty.

Amy explained about her family dynamics to People in 2023, "Our whole family's big," noting that their mother, Darlene, often had to juggle multiple jobs. "Mom was always at work, so we had to learn how to cook and stuff for ourselves," she shared. But that independence came early, with Amy adding, "And at 10 and 11 you really couldn't prepare healthy food and stuff." Tammy recalled how unhealthy eating became a survival tool growing up, saying, "The microwave was our best friend. Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy, stuff that adds on carbs."