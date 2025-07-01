1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton gets engaged to girlfriend just 2 months after going public with relationship

"We go to Walmart and just walk around or Roses, somewhere like that, not to buy just to walk around, get some exercise," Tammy Slaton shared.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is officially off the dating market! While appearing on the June 24 episode of the 'Creative Chaos' podcast, Slaton casually dropped the news of her engagement to her girlfriend Andrea Dalton. During the episode, Slaton referred to Dalton as her 'fiancée', which led host Hunter Ezell to ask her for clarification on her current relationship status. As per Independent, when Ezell asked Slaton what she enjoys doing when she's not filming, the TLC reality star responded, "Me and my fiancée, we kind of just chill at home." This had Ezell interrupting Slaton mid-sentence. She clarified, “Hold on, you said fiancée?”

Ezell also focused on the little necklace that Slaton was wearing. For those wondering, Slaton's necklace featured Dalton's first name. While speaking of her relationship with Dalton, Slaton quipped, "Like, we go to Walmart and just walk around or Roses, somewhere like that, not to buy just to walk around, get some exercise, something to do." Slaton eventually flaunted her diamond ring to confirm the news of her engagement to Dalton. In response, Ezell noted how Slaton was 'lighting up' at the mention of her fiancée and said, “Have mercy, that is so cute!”

During the premiere of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 7, Slaton revealed that she was dating someone new, who was later revealed to be Dalton. Throughout the seventh season, the fans of the show got to see glimpses of Slaton's romance with Dalton. For their first public date, Slaton and Dalton went to a bowling alley. In a confessional, Slaton shared that she has feelings for Dalton and they were "taking things slow, day by day."

Additionally, Slaton admitted that she waited for a 'couple of months' to tell her family about her relationship with Dalton because she wasn't sure how they were going to react to her dating a woman, because they have a lot of 'opinions'. As per People magazine, Slaton, who identifies as pansexual, said, “I think I want to approach this relationship differently than I have in the past, so I haven't told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it."

Fortunately, Slaton's family was very supportive of her romance with Dalton. In an episode of '1000-lb Sisters', Amanda Halterman candidly spoke about her younger sister's new relationship and exclaimed, “If she makes you happy... that's all we want for each other is just to be happy. That’s all. But I don't want none of us to stop looking for it. Don't just settle. Don't stop until you find exactly what you're looking for.”

On the other hand, Slaton's other older sister, Misty Wentworth, said, "It don't matter to me." When Slaton's mother, Darlene, was asked to comment on her new relationship, she shared, "If Andrea genuinely cares for Tammy and makes her happy, then I'll be happy with her." During the season, Dalton disclosed that she and Slaton met each other on a dating app. She explained, "I had just got on there. I wasn't on there very long, and I saw her and she saw me and we just started talking, and it's been, like, every day since."