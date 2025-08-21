1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton reveals reason behind her ‘changed voice’ after 500 lb weight loss: ‘I've a...’

Recently, fans of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ have noticed a change in Tammy Slaton’s voice — and she’s finally opening up about it

'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is setting the record straight on the speculations surrounding her 'voice change' following her drastic weight loss transformation. Over the past couple of years, the TLC reality star has worked hard on herself and managed to lose nearly 500 pounds with the help of lifestyle changes, as well as bariatric surgery. However, there's more to Tammy's transformation than meets the eye. While appearing on a recent episode of the 'Creative Chaos' podcast, Tammy candidly spoke about her incredible weight loss journey and the criticism she has received since becoming a household name.

When the show '1000-Lb Sisters' premiered in 2020, Tammy weighed over 700 lbs. Since then, she has made a concerted effort to become the best version of herself in every aspect. Along with Tammy's incredible weight loss, the viewers have often talked about her habit of speaking in a 'baby voice', but these days, the fans have been busy wondering whether her voice has changed after her weight loss journey.

In a conversation with Hunter Ezell, the host of the 'Creative Chaos' podcast, Tammy addressed the chatter about her 'voice change' and explained, "I saw some people comment on a couple of the videos we had made, and they were like, 'Oh, Tammy's voice has changed.'" According to Tyla, when Ezell asked Slaton why she thought her voice had changed, the latter responded, "I have a lisp now."

Slaton also mentioned that she believes that the lisp will go away with time. She elaborated, "My teeth! It will go away eventually, but that's the only way I can think of why my voice might have changed... I'm happier?" Ezell replied, "Yeah, girl. I love that, though. I think people can see that through your character, though, and see how you're much more outgoing."

Speaking of her teeth, Slaton quipped, "They're temporary still. But they had to cement them in because the glue wasn't holding; my body was rejecting it. They had to pull teeth and it's a bridge, I'm still getting more done." Later in the interview, Ezell questioned Slaton about how she deals with the hate comments she receives online. Then, Slaton said, "I find it absolutely repulsive the amount of people that would comment on those videos that you and I posted. 'When's she going to fix her teeth?' Do you not think she knows that?" Following that, Slaton also admitted, "It's not easy," and she jokingly remarked, "Haters make me famous."

Once the episode dropped, many fans gushed over Slaton's slimmer look as well as her new teeth. One social media user wrote, "Tammy you're adorable! You’ve worked so hard! Don’t worry bout those teeth, I had to have all my top removed and replaced, it’s a process! You look amazing no matter what!" Followed by a second user who penned, "I got really annoyed by people talking s**t about her tooth. Give Tammy time. Let her do it on her own time." Another fan commented, "Her teeth look great. Better than mine!"