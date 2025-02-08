Halle Berry stunned Lena Waithe with a bold kiss no one saw coming on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Waithe, feeling nervous about hosting, was advised by Guillermo, Kimmel’s security guard, to push the “Berry Button.” And just like that Berry appeared.

Celebrities guest-hosting late-night talk shows have become a trend, and when Lena Waithe took over ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ she made sure to leave an unforgettable mark. The Emmy-winning writer, producer, and actor opened her monologue with humor, joking about her childhood dream of hosting a talk show and sharing a funny anecdote about a Miami gala where she was offered cocaine after declining alcohol. But what really set the night on fire was a surprise appearance by Halle Berry—and the moment that had everyone talking. Feeling nervous about hosting, Waithe was advised by Guillermo, Kimmel’s security guard, to push the “Berry Button.” And just like that, the Oscar-winning actress Berry appeared in the studio to give Waithe a much-needed pep talk.

Berry remarked, "Baby, what can I do for you?" Waithe’s response? "Look, I need some inspiration. Like that Oscars speech you gave, that got me hyped. I need you to give me some of that Halle Berry juice." Berry didn’t disappoint. As the lights dimmed, she delivered a powerful and uplifting speech. She asserted, "Lena, you know I know you, right? We've worked together. So I know that you are a force of nature. You are a beautiful African American queen. Lena, tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late-night comedian. You're about to slay this show! And you are already winning, girl, because you are dressed way better than Jimmy ever was."

As per People magazine, when it seemed like the pep talk had peaked, Berry took things a step further. She asked, “Are you good or do you need something else?” Waithe, still processing her presence, “I mean, I think I’m good.” But Berry had other plans. She insisted before planting a big Hollywood kiss on her. She exclaimed, “No, I think you need something else…Now, you’re good!” The crowd erupted into cheers as Waithe was left stunned. The moment instantly went viral, drawing comparisons to the famous Oscar moment in 2003 when Adriend Broody kissed Berry on stage.

HALLE BERRY JUST KISSED LENA WAITHE ON #JimmyKimmelLive. I am shaking!! pic.twitter.com/oUpdllTwas — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 23, 2019

But this time, the tables were turned, and fans couldn’t get enough of the unexpected yet iconic interaction between Waithe and Berry. Social media buzzed with reactions, with many calling it one of the most memorable moments in late-night TV history. Waithe continued with the segment and quipped about a new writer’s room composed for the kids. He joked, "I would only spend $75 on a cup of coffee if it also came with my tax refunds."

As per Time, interestingly, this wasn’t the only kiss to make headlines on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' In 2018, legendary actress Diane Keaton also shared a kiss with Jimmy Kimmel while promoting her film 'Book Club.' Unlike Berry and Waithe’s electric moment, Keaton’s smooch was met with a lighthearted critique. She exclaimed, “Andy’s so great in the movie and he’s so much fun to act with,” she said. “He’s very loose, unlike you. You’re stiff.”