Will Daniel Radcliffe be in ‘Harry Potter’ series? Actor shared whether he will watch the reboot

‘Harry Potter’ reboot will feature one actor returning from the movies

Daniel Radcliffe will forever be synonymous with Harry Potter, at least until the new reboot arrives. Since HBO announced the highly anticipated show, fans have been waiting to see whether the OG cast will be involved. Fans were ecstatic when Warwick Davis was announced to be returning as Professor Filius Flitwick from the movies. Many hoped that the OG Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, would follow suit. He can't return as an 11-year-old Harry Potter, but might return as someone like James Potter. His other co-stars, like Rupert Grint and Tom Felton, have revisited the franchise on Broadway. But Daniel Radcliffe doesn't seem in the mood for the same.

A still from 'Harry Potter' (Image Source: Warner Bros. | Everett Collection)

Daniel Radcliffe hasn't rejoined the franchise on Broadway, nor does he want any involvement in the HBO reboot. “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe told Comic Book.com in 2023. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

(AP)

The interview took place in 2023, and things may have changed. But no such confirmed updates have arrived. Instead, in a recent interview with AP, the actor said he is not looking forward to watching the reboot. “I don’t know if I will, honestly. I’ve watched [and] been in a lot of ‘Harry Potter’ already. Also, I don’t watch any TV. I haven’t seen ‘Breaking Bad’; I haven’t seen ‘Mad Men’; I haven’t seen some of the real classics. So, you know. Eight hours is a lot of anything to watch,” he shared.

A still of Dominic as Harry Potter from the reboot (Image Source: HBO | Aidan Monaghan)

Radcliffe also has no suggestions for his successor, 12-year-old Dominic McLaughlin. “I’m really, truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice,” he said. “He’s got it. He doesn’t need any advice from me. If I say something to you, then the next interview people have with him, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, Dan said you should do this.’ And I don’t want to haunt this poor child through interviews. So I have no advice for him. He’s gonna be amazing, and I hope that I will — I think I’ll get to meet him someday and I’m very excited about that.” ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ will premiere on December 25, only on HBO and HBO Max.