‘American Idol’ contestant says he was ‘holding on for dear life’ while filming the show at 16: ‘It was...’

‘American Idol’ may have looked easy on TV — but season 10 winner reveals the nonstop grind nearly broke him

For aspiring singers, 'American Idol' is not just a show but a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to break into the music industry. However, winning the title of 'American Idol' is no easy feat, as singers must compete with equally talented vocalists while juggling rehearsals and interviews. Speaking about this, a former 'American Idol' winner opened up about the behind-the-scenes struggle and how he was literally “holding on for dear life.”

Scotty McCreery performs onstage during Hangover Fest 22 Las Vegas at the House of Blues Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Steffy)

The winner in question is Scotty McCreery, who won 'American Idol' Season 10. The singer recently recalled how, at just 16, he impressed the judges with performances of Josh Turner's 'Your Man' and Travis Tritt's 'Put Some Drive in Your Country,' as per The Daily Express. McCreery remembered his Idol journey, saying, "I started so young off Idol. I really didn't know what I was doing and was just trying to hold on for dear life."

He explained how being on the show was far more intense than just watching at home, saying, "Back then, it was on two nights a week, and you see the performance night and then you see the elimination night. And that was kind of it. But I'm not sure I realized it was. I mean, we basically worked seven days a week for four months straight, with very few breaks. I think we had one day off." Detailing the workload, McCreery added, "So it was just the workload of going to the recording studio and going to shoot music videos and going to do magazine shoots and doing appearances and getting rehearsals and doing choreography. And it was a lot, you know."

Still, he's grateful for the experience, as he shared, "I think it was a good preparation for me and for what the music business is all about." Before Idol, McCreery admitted he "dreamed" of reaching where he is now but didn't "expect the dream to come true." He concluded, "I'm super glad I did. I feel very blessed. And, just still, the excitement level is still there." McCreery looked back on how much he's grown since his Idol days, admitting, "I feel like we're in a groove and I kind of know the music business inside and out now. And I know, you know, what kind of sounds that I want to make and what songs I want to sing and stories I want to tell."

He said the biggest difference now is confidence, explaining, "And so I think just the comfort level for me is the biggest change from, you know, starting out so young, not knowing what I was doing, to now just kind of, you know, it's always kind of weird to feel like the veteran and still only be 31 years old. But that's kind of where I'm at." McCreery also grabbed major attention for taking a break for a very personal reason.

He told The Express US, "I'm getting home as soon as possible from [the Gstaad Festival] because my wife's due for our second child after that. So I'll be getting home and taking some time off to help with the next little baby." The festival is set for September in Switzerland, but family comes first. McCreery had already shared the happy news back in May 2025 with an Instagram post showing his wife and their toddler, Merrick Avery.