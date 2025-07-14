‘American Idol’ alum shares heartbreaking news — reveals he lost both his grandmothers on the same day

"My heart is absolutely broken," wrote the 'American Idol' winner in an devastating Instagram post

A former 'American Idol' winner is grabbing major headlines, but this time for the most heartbreaking reason. Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery recently shared devastating news on his official Instagram handle that both of his beloved grandmothers passed away on the same day. In an emotional tribute, McCreery looked back on the deep love and memories he shared with them, calling the loss overwhelming and asking fans to keep his family in their prayers.

Scotty McCreery performs onstage during Hangover Fest 22 Las Vegas at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Steffy)

McCreery shared heartbreaking news with fans on Thursday, July 10, by posting a photo from his 2018 wedding alongside his wife, Gabi Dugal, and both grandmothers. McCreery, in his post, wrote, "My heart is absolutely broken. Yesterday, both my Grandma Janet and my Grandma Paquita passed away. I think I am still in a bit of shock as I type this, but I'm choosing to remember the great memories we all made with both of them," per Entertainment Now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)

McCreery further continued in the post, writing, "Both of them truly taught me what love is all about. I will miss them dearly. If you all could keep my family in your prayers, I'd appreciate it." McCreery reflected on special moments with both grandmothers: “There really are too many to count. From being on the farm in Elizabeth City or visiting the Outer Banks with Grandma Janet… And then the incredible memories we made at the backyard pool in Pinehurst, all the way to visiting Puerto Rico with Grandma Paquita.”

Reportedly, his mother, Judy McCreery, also confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Thursday, July 10 Facebook post, writing, "Here is a post I hoped I wouldn't be making for several years. My precious mom, age 85, passed away yesterday at WakeMed shortly after 1 pm. She had been battling norovirus & the flu, which led to dehydration and pneumonia. My heart is broken. I have to accept it was her time."

She added, "This is hard to fathom, but we also lost Mike's mom, Paquita, yesterday, a few hours later at 4 pm. She was 93 and had been in declining health. We will celebrate my mom's life in her hometown next Monday. Paquita's services are still pending. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers." Fans were also quick to offer their heartfelt condolences on McCreery’s post. A fan commented, "I am so sorry for your loss. What a picture of entering the kingdom of heaven together. Heaven is looking sweeter everyday." Another noted, "Oh my gosh so sorry losing both Grandma's on the same day is just unbelievable."

Meanwhile, a fan commented, "So sorry for your families loss Scotty! losing both grandmas in the same days, I can't even imagine!" A fan remarked, "So heartbreaking sending my condolences." Reportedly, McCreery's paternal grandma, Paquita, was born and raised in Puerto Rico, where she met his grandfather while he was stationed there with the US Air Force, per to The Boot. They later married, settled in North Carolina, and raised their family, where McCreery himself grew up before winning 'American Idol' in 2011.