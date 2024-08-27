Where is Frank Chiafari now? 'Chimp Crazy' reveals cop's descent into darkness after 2009 killing

Eric Goode's 'Chimp Crazy' explores Stamford cop Frank Chiafari's role in the 2009 Travis incident

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT: Frank Chiafari, a Stamford police officer who gained widespread attention after the tragic incident with a 'pet' chimp named Travis in 2009, recalls the incident in Eric Goode's docu-series 'Chimp Crazy'. Now retired from police work, Chiafari has shifted his focus to his passion for music, where he records songs and performs gigs.

It took him a long time to move past the horrors of February 16, 2009, when he faced a life-and-death situation and was forced to shoot the rampaging chimpanzee to save his own life and others. The encounter left him grappling with severe PTSD and had faced an uphill battle to have his mental health treatment covered.

Frank Chiafari recalls the Travis incident in 'Chimp Crazy'

In 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 2, Chiafari recalls how he used to play with Travis whenever their paths crossed. His owner, Sandra Herold, had trained him well. The chimpanzee could cook his food, drive a car, and blend well with the residents of the neighborhood. Little did Chiafari know that one day, this once-adorable and friendly chimp would become a threat to the very people who had showered him with love.

He and another officer were the first to respond to Herold’s 911 call on February 16, 2009, where she was heard screaming with terror. As the cops reached Herold's house, they found Travis biting off the face and hands of Charla Nash, a longtime friend of Herold. The Chimpanzee, known for appearing in Old Navy and Coca-Cola commercials, was also covered in blood as Herold had stabbed him with a knife to save her friend's life.

Travis then lunged at the police vehicle, managing to open the driver-side door. The chimpanzee locked eyes with Chiafari, growling menacingly. Before Travis could launch an attack, Chiafari fired in self-defense.

"This thing was 200-pounds with fangs and blood all over his hands after just eating this poor woman in a frenzy. Banging on my car. I came this close to getting ripped apart myself. I can't get that out my head this face coming at me with bloody teeth," he was quoted by NECR.

What happened to Frank Chiafari after killing Travis?

Frank Chiafari suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition he had never anticipated facing. Despite the undeniable trauma, the state initially denied his workers's compensation claim on a technicality—his ordeal didn’t involve a human suspect.

"Just 5 days after the incident officer Chiafari received and unsolicited letter from the State of Connecticut saying that, in their opinion, he was perfectly fine and suffered no injury or stress from the incident," NECR quoted Sgt. Joe Kennedy, Stamford Police Union.

The denial of his claim sparked a debate about the mental health needs of first responders, prompting Chiafari to advocate for legislative changes to ensure adequate support for those in similar situations.

His testimony and persistence paid off as he became a voice for change, pushing for laws that recognize the emotional toll of such incidents, regardless of whether the threat comes from a human or an animal.

It took him several therapy sessions to deal with the trauma of the incident. “I’d go to the mall and see women and imagine them without faces," Chiafari said as per The New York Times.

After serving as a cop in the Stamford Police Department for over 25 years, he retired to focus on his lifelong passion: music. As of 2024, he spends his time writing and recording his songs and performing gigs. Music helped Chiafari deal with the trauma and find peace after years of service.

