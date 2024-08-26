Where is Charla Nash now? 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 2 revisits woman brutally attacked by chimp

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 2 explores how Charla Nash lost her face in a brutal chimp attack at her friend's house

Warning: Graphic content, readers’ discretion advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 2 revisits one of the most horrifying animal attacks in history, which left Connecticut woman Charla Nash scarred for life. She went to help a friend, unaware that a tragedy was about to change her life forever. She was attacked by Sandra Herold’s pet chimpanzee, Travis.

Though she survived the mishap, her face was permanently disfigured. Over the years, she has undergone several reconstructive surgeries, including a face transplant. The attack caused her permanent blindness. Despite all the hardships, she tries to remain positive, making each day count.

What happened to Charla Nash?

A still from 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

On February 16, 2009, 55-year-old Charla Nash visited Sandra Herold at her house in Stamford, Connecticut. They had been friends for years and Nash would often babysit Herold's pet chimp, Travis.

Travis, who was once a loving pet and was popular in the community for his amazing human-like skills, had been exhibiting erratic behavior for quite some time now. Herold was unable to control him anymore and when Nash visited her house, she found Travis in the driveway with car keys. Nash hoped to calm him down and offered him his favorite toy. However, Travis ended up launching a brutal attack on her.

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 2 revisits how the attack left her face permanently disfigured. "He's eating her!", said Herold on her call to the emergency services explaining the incident in panic and fear. Nash lost her eyes, nose, lips, and hands. Herold tried to stop Travis by stabbing him with a small knife, even though she considered him as family.

When the cops arrived, Travis was still on the attack. Officer Frank Chiafari was forced to shoot him multiple times before he retreated into the house. Once Travis went inside, the ambulance reached Herold's residence and rushed Nash to the hospital. She underwent hours of surgery on her face and hands at Stamford Hospital before being transferred to the Cleveland Clinic, as per The New York Times.

Charla Nash revealed her disfigured face on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'

Charla Nash is still blind from the chimp attack (YouTube/@today)

Nash underwent multiple surgeries including a face transplant. Her family started a trust fund to raise money for her huge medical bills. Nine months after the attack, on her 56th birthday, Nash showed her face to the world live on Oprah Winfrey’s show.

During the show, she exhibited her resilience as she said, “I’ve never been a quitter. Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot I can do … It’s very hard to live. Not even live — half-live", mentions a report by All Things Interesting.

Now in her late 60s, Nash doesn't clearly remember the attack, which eventually helped with her psychological recovery.

"I'm told that it could stay hidden for years, and it could possibly hit me and cause me nightmares and such. In the case that it does, I can reach out for psychological help, but knock on wood, I don't have any nightmares or remembrance," she told Today in 2016.

Nash initially couldn't eat by herself and needed constant assistance. However, she learned to gain some independence over time, using a prosthetic hand to hold a fork. Though she had a successful hand transplant in 2011, complications from pneumonia led to the removal of the transplanted hands. She is blind from the attack, and spends her time listening to audiobooks and music, as per Today.

How to stream 'Chimp Crazy'?

Tonia Haddix in a still from 'Chimp Crazy' (YouTube/@hbo)

'Chimp Crazy' is an HBO original show. The first episode premiered on Max on Sunday, August 18, followed by Episode 2's release on August 25.

To access 'Chimp Crazy', you need to purchase a subscription to Max that comes at a minimum cost of $9.99 per month (with ads).

'Chimp Crazy' trailer