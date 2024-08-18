Where is Tonia Haddix now? From fake deaths to 'kidnapped' apes HBO's 'Chimp Crazy' tracks an amazing true story

'Crazy Chimp' depicts the story of a former nurse named Tonia Haddix who developed immense love for a chimpanzee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO braces to release 'Chimp Crazy' coming Sunday, August 18, a four-part docuseries narrating Tonia Haddix's bizarre obsession for a retired Hollywood chimpanzee. Her limitless love for the wild animal pushed her into a cat-and-mouse game with authorities and PETA. Eventually, she didn't only lose the chimp but also had to pay hefty money to PETA, after a court order in 2023.

Tonia Haddix, who lives in Missouri, gained the limelight during her legal battle with PETA in 2022. After the case concluded with a verdict against her, she was approached for the HBO docuseries, for which she agreed to be a part! In 'Crazy Chimp', we expect a closer look into her obsession with the chimpanzee named Tonka, and how she even faked his death to keep the authorities at bay.

Who is Tonia Haddix?

Tonia Haddix is a former nurse turned broker of exotic animals, as per the description for 'Chimp Crazy' by HBO. Driven by the passion to take care of the animals kept in captivity, especially a chimp named Tonka, she started to refer to herself as "Dolly Parton of Chimps".

The HBO series will explore how she took care of chimps that were held captive for commercials, movies, and photoshoots. Her affection grew for Tonka, a 32-year-old retired Hollywood chimp. The trailer for 'Crazy Chimp' reveals that she even started loving him more than her own children.

"I would give anything I had, possession-wise, up for that child. I would give my life for him, and that's exactly what I did, to be honest,” she is heard saying in the trailer. In the synopsis for 'Chimp Crazy', HBO says, "Through Tonia’s and other 'chimp mom' experiences, 'Chimp Crazy' reveals the singular bonds that form between owners and their highly intelligent great ape pets."

Tonia Haddix faked a chimp's death

In the 1990s, Tonka, the chimp, appeared in movies such as 'George of the Jungle' and 'Buddy'. After his retirement from Hollywood, he was shifted to the Missouri Primate Foundation in Festus. When PETA accused the foundation of keeping the chimps in "filthy" conditions, it turned over its chimps to Haddix, as per River Front Times.

Haddix developed a special bond with Tonka as she housed him with other chimps at her home near Sunrise Beach. But when the court ordered her to hand over the wild animals, she claimed that Tonka was dead. She committed perjury and submitted false information to the court, in order to keep Tonka to herself until her lies were out in the open.

Tonka was found alive in a basement in June 2022 and Haddix claimed she was suffering from leukemia, as per KCUR. In March 2023, the federal court ordered her to pay $224,404 in attorneys’ fees and costs to PETA, as per PETA's official website.

How to stream 'Chimp Crazy'?

'Chimp Crazy' is directed and produced by Eric Goode, popularly known for his series 'Tiger King'. The docu-series is scheduled to premiere on Max coming Sunday, August 18, at 10 pm ET.

After the premiere of first episode on August 18, the following episodes will be releasing as per the below mentioned schedule:

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 2: August 25, at 10 pm ET

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3: September 1, at 10 pm ET

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 4: September 8, at 10 pm ET

