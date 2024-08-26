What happened to Travis? ‘Chimp Crazy’ recounts harrowing 2009 case that left woman with brain damage

'Chimp Crazy' explores the brutal case of Travis, a male chimpanzee, who lived with Sandra Herold in Stamford

Warning: Graphic content, readers’ discretion advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In an attempt to showcase the dangers of petting wild animals, HBO's 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 2 presents another harrowing tale of a chimpanzee named Travis who bit off a woman's face, scarring her for life.

The incident not only proved lethal for the victim but for the chimp himself, who died of gunshot wounds. The HBO docu-series sheds light on Travis's relationship with his "owner", Sandra Herold, and how it ended tragically.

'Chimp Crazy' revisits Travis's brutal attack on Charla Nash

Charla Nash was attacked by a pet chimp in 2009 (YouTube/@today)

Sandra Herold bought a baby chimp from Connie Casey and named him Travis. Over the years Sandra and her husband Jerry trained him well. 'Chimp Crazy' shows how Travis could cook, drive a car, and also knew the etiquette of using the toilet. However, as he grew up, he projected violent behavior, causing distress to his "owners" and the neighborhood. Yet, Herold chose to ignore the warnings until it led to the brutal attack on her friend, Charla Nash.

On February 16, 2009, when Nash reached Herold's house, she found Travis in the driveway. He was agitated. Yet, Nash believed that she could calm him down as she acted as his babysitter for years. Much to her surprise, Travis attacked her and ate off her eyes, nose, and jaws. Although Nash survived the attack, she lost her eyesight, suffered brain injuries, and was left with permanent facial disfigurement.

How did Travis die?

A still from 'Chimp Crazy' (@hbo)

In a desperate effort to save Nash, Herold grabbed a knife and stabbed him. However, Travis continued his assault on Nash. Frantic, Herold called the police for help. When the cops arrived, Travis charged at them.

To save himself from Travis's attack, Officer Frank Chiafari fired multiple shots at him. Severally wounded, Travis went back to his cage in the house where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case highlights the potential dangers of keeping wild animals as pets, regardless of how well they are trained.

How to stream 'Chimp Crazy'?

Tonia Haddix in a still from 'Chimp Crazy' trailer (YouTube/@hbo)

'Chimp Crazy' is available to stream on Max. Subscription to the streaming platform comes at $9.99 per month. 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 1 aired on Max on Sunday, August 18, followed by Episode 2's release on August 25.

'Chimp Crazy' Episodes 3 and 4 will air on September 1 and 8 respectively, at 10 pm ET.

'Chimp Crazy' trailer