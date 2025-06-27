'American Idol' guest mentor dedicates song to fan who said his music saved her life

"We had no intention of playing this song, and we definitely didn’t plan on playing it as one of the first songs we sung," Jelly Roll.

'American Idol' Season 23 artist-in-residence Jelly Roll recently made a fan's dream come true at one of his concerts. On June 21, Roll was performing at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and at one point, he spotted a fan in the crowd with a sign that stated she was celebrating her sobriety. Eventually, Roll ended up singing a song that wasn't on his setlist. On June 22, a fan who attended the concert shared a video of the heartwarming moment on TikTok. "There was a woman he sung to last night, that was 28 months clean. That woman was in the row behind us, and I had her doll for a second, and I asked whose it was, they pointed, and I reached for her and said get up here!” a fan wrote in the caption of the post, as per Entertainment Now.

She further elaborated, "Ppl made room for her and she got to hold her doll up, then our whole section pointed at the doll and got Jelly’s attention … and as most of everyone seen it did! He sung winning streak to her! And this was from our POV. I hugged her and told her I was proud of her and that she has a purpose.” As soon as the doll caught Roll's attention, he read the doll's message: "Jelly Roll, your song saved my life.”

Soon after, the 'Need a Favor' hitmaker told the audience, “She’s 28 months clean and sober. We had no intention of playing this song, and we definitely didn’t plan on playing it as one of the first songs we sung. But for you and anybody else that might be celebrating their recovery tonight or their sobriety … You’re 28 months clean, but I bet you remember that first day, don’t you? This song was about somebody having their first day clean. It’s called ‘Winning Streak.’ This is for you. This is to celebrate you, baby — 75,000 people are celebrating you right now, girl!”

Roll took the doll and switched up the lyrics of the song 'Winning Streak' for the fan and sang, “I was so ashamed to be in this seat ’til I met a woman who was 28 months clean.” Later on, the fan got the golden opportunity to meet Roll. The sweet interaction between the country singer and his fan was captured by her cousin and uploaded on TikTok. The woman's cousin simply captioned the post,“Not only did @Jelly Roll hold my cousin’s doll but we got a picture with him!!”

Fans flooded the comments section of the TikTok post, with many saying that the beautiful moment moved them to tears. One social media user wrote, “He looked dead into her soul and told her she's worth it." Followed by a second user who penned, "I was also there and cried my eyes out. Keep going, girl, I’ll have eight years in September.” Another netizen went on to say, “This was a great moment. I had tears in my eyes.” A user commented, "Jelly Roll will always be the best person in the music industry … he’s making such a difference in people’s lives.”