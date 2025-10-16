Where is Buster Murdaugh now? Hulu docuseries revisits tragedy and aftermath of chilling SC double murders

Hulu's 'Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ revisits the story of Alex Murdaugh, who was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and son

Over the years, many documentaries have been made about the Murdaugh family, including Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal', which was released in 2023. And now, Hulu has dropped a new series, 'Murdaugh: Death in the Family', which delves deeper into the lives of the family members as the horrific incidents unfold. The eight-episode limited series sheds light on the downfall of the South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his youngest son, Paul. The mother-son duo was shot dead at the family's property in South Carolina. On June 7, 2021, Alex first reported the death of Maggie and Paul, making way for the dramatic murder trial to unfold.

As the trial progressed, Alex Murdaugh's elder son, Buster, became the first witness called by the defence to testify in the stands on February 21, 2023. It was an emotional moment for Alex, who found himself at a loss for words; this was the first time he had seen his son since the killings two years ago. “He was destroyed, heartbroken,” Buster Murdaugh told jurors, as per Today. During Buster's testimony, as he spoke about their close-knit family, Alex faced several moments when he could not hold back his tears. He was convicted of Maggie and Paul's murders on March 2, 2023, and was sentenced to two life terms to be served consecutively the next day.

For the unversed, the Murdaughs were a prominent legal family in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, so influential that locals often referred to the area as “Murdaugh Country.” Over three generations, the family held sway in the region’s legal system: Randolph Murdaugh Sr., his son Randolph “Buster” Murdaugh Jr., and grandson Randolph Murdaugh III each consecutively occupied the role of 14th Circuit Solicitor, a position comparable to a district attorney, as per People. Randolph Murdaugh III's son Alex, too, chose the legal profession and was a partner at the family-founded law firm, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED). Buster, however, was kicked out of law school for plagiarizing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

During Alex's trial, Buster saw several witnesses give their testimonies, as he sat quietly in the stands, refusing to believe that his father had killed his mother and younger brother. In fact, even after the conviction, Buster continued to show support for his father. “I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother,” he told Fox Nation in 2023, adding, “We have been here for a while now, and that’s been my stance.” After Alex's conviction, Buster found himself at the center of media scrutiny.

A few days after the case was closed, he contacted cops after he saw a photo of himself inside his home published in the New York Post. Buster's photograph appeared to have been taken through the blinds of his home in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The officers informed Buster that the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department would add some extra patrols around his home and asked him to contact the authorities if he witnessed any unusual activity. Less than an hour after that, Buster's girlfriend, Brooklynn White, reached out to police and told them that she and Buster were being followed by a member of “the media” in a gray Chevrolet SUV. Officers stopped the vehicle, spotted a bag resembling a camera bag, but released the driver with a warning.

As per TMZ, Buster tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Brooklynn White, earlier this year, on May 3. The pair exchanged their vows in front of their closest friends and family members in Beaufort. Notably, White has stood by Buster's side during his father's trial. Their relationship has also been explored in the Hulu series 'Murdaugh: Death in the Family,' which stars Will Harrison as Buster and Mina Sundwall as White.