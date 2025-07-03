She was just 11, sitting in the audience — until an 'AGT' judge heard her sing and called her on stage

Simon Cowell had to call this tiny audience to this stage after he heard her powerhouse voice during commerical

‘America’s Got Talent’ usually stuns its audience as the performer delivers a never-before-seen act. But in Season 17, the viewers were awestruck when judges made a grand move after a powerhouse performance. The contestant we are talking about is Madison Baez, an 11-year-old singer, who got a second Golden Buzzer. The brilliant move came in the second episode of the auditions, when the comedian on the show, Howie Mandel, pushed his Golden Buzzer for Baez. As per Screen Rant, Baez had a bit of an unusual start as she had begun singing in the audience during a commercial break.

However, when Simon Cowell came back to his seat, he heard the girl’s voice and asked her to sing on the stage for a formal audition. Back then, she was the second contestant to receive the Golden Buzzer in Season 17. Coming back to Baez, she walked on the stage for a formal audition and sang a rendition of ‘Amazing Grace.’ As per the outlet, Baez had a voice with which she could compete against adults. As the judges saw the young one take over the stage, they were completely awestruck. Her performance left a particularly notable impact on Mandel. As per Hollywood Life, Mandel had stated to Baez, "Everybody's going to know your name now," as soon as she was done with her audition. Not only that, but the judges even gave her a standing ovation, after whic Mandel hit his Golden Buzzer.

On the other hand, while her voice was perfect to enter ‘America’s Got Talent,’ the contestant also had a back story that resonated with the audience and judges. During the episode, Cowell asked Baez what she would do with the million-dollar prize in case she won the prize. Replying to the judge, the young one had tears in her eyes and stated that she would help her father, who was battling cancer. As per reports, Baez’s father had Stage IV colon cancer for nine years. The moment became even more emotional after her father ran on to the stage as soon as Baez received her Golden Buzzer.

As per Screen Rant, the father had mentioned that his daughter had begun singing when he was undergoing cancer treatments. Reports also suggest that the young girl would sing to her father in the hospital. The father in the episode also confirmed that although he was going through the treatments, he was doing well at the moment.

The first Golden Buzzer was given to a 21-year-old saxophonist, Avery Dixon. Interestingly, he had received her Golden Buzzer from the host Terry Crews. The contest in question had delivered a brilliant performance, while also making the audience emotional, talking about how he was bullied in school and how playing the saxophone became an escape for him. ‘America's Got Talent’ has always welcomed child singers, who turned out to be very successful contestants. Back in ‘AGT’ Season 16, a 9-year-old opera singer, Victory Brinker, won the hearts of the judges and won a bonus Golden Buzzer, after the judges had used all five previously during the auditions. Baez finished in third place in her Semifinal Week, as per Fandom.