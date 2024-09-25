'AGT' Season 19 Finale Part 2: Why does Simon Cowell wear tinted glasses? NBC judge announces new venture

Simon Cowell announces the launch of a new eyewear brand after the 'AGT' judge flaunted tinted glasses throughout Season 19

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Throughout Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent,' Simon Cowell was often seen wearing red spectacles. However, many are wondering why he was wearing these spectacles.

Simon said on the Tuesday, September 24th final results episode that he wears red spectacles to help ward off headaches. In addition, he experiences extreme light sensitivity and photophobia. The red-tinted spectacles are designed for individuals who suffer from migraines. However, the NHS does not recommend wearing them as a potential solution.

Simon Cowell gifts his branded glasses to fellow 'AGT' Season 19 judges

In the 'AGT' Season 19 finale, he discussed his eyewear choices. He gave glasses to Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and host Terry Crews throughout the show—each in their distinctive style, of course.

Simon informed the audience that there was an additional purpose for his shades when Terry pointed out that spectators were particularly intrigued by his eyewear. "Two reason Terry, number one, I get migraines," he clarified. "Number two, I don’t sleep well so I found these. They are so good that I am now making my own brand," he added. Soon, you will be able to sport your own pair of sunglasses in the same vibrant frames as Simon does to promote better sleep and avoid headaches.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell opened up about his 'mystery illness'

In February 2024, Simon posted on Instagram, telling his followers, "I just found out, according to the internet, I have a ‘mystery illness." "For anyone concerned, I missed two auditions at the end of one day, two weeks ago, because I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights," he added. He concluded, "Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester - I look forward to seeing you then." "PS. This is why I wear these glasses!"

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell had another health scare last season

Simon has experienced a few minor health problems while filming before. During 'AGT'' Season 18, he temporarily lost his voice, which made it impossible for him to speak during the fourth audition round.

In a hilarious move, he let Judge Sofia do the talking, while judge Howie laughed at the whole thing as well. Simon managed to utter a few syllables in a rough whisper, humorously stating, "I’m at a loss for words."

