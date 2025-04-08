Sofía Vergara couldn't believe her eyes as one dance crew seemed to 'float' mid-air in 'AGT' audition

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' never fails to surprise its fans! While the stage of the talent show has witnessed some of the most incredible and jaw-dropping performances, there was an instance when judges were on the edge of their seats with a gravity-defying performance of a dance group. The dance performance was so perfect that they momentarily appeared to be floating in midair, leaving both the judges and viewers in awe. Additionally, the stellar dancers caused a stir on the show, prompting the judges to fight over who would award them the Golden Buzzer.

In 'America’s Got Talent' Season 19, Japanese dance group AIRFOOTWORKS impressed judges with a risky routine using poles and bars, performing flawlessly in mid-air to Justin Bieber's "Where Are U Now." Additionally, the group is mentored by Season 8 winner Kenichi Ebina, as per Upworthy. Following their performance, judges chimed in with their glorious reviews. Sofia Vergara said, "Everything about the performance was perfect." While Simon Cowell added, "It was so creative and so different—and so difficult, by the way. So you have a great mentor." Cowell further continued, "However, even if you've got a great mentor, you've still got to be able to do what your mentor helps you to do. And you did it immaculately." The group earned a standing ovation from all four judges and the audience.

Fans also shared their appreciation for AIRFOOTWORKS' stunning performance under the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'America's Got Talent.' A fan said, "This was one of the most unique auditions I’ve ever seen. And the icing on the cake was her air flares. This deserved a golden buzzer." Another one wrote, "Without question one of the most original, creative, and exciting auditions I’ve seen this season! Genius!" Another remarked, "This is class; it works in its simplicity and effortlessness; it’s just clean. Looking back at the moves again and again is amazing." In a similar vein, a fan said, "Unfreaking believable! Wow!!!!!! This was one of my favorite AGT acts of all time. Breathtaking performance! Loved every second of it! So nice to see Kinichi, who was one of my favorite winners of AGT."

Notably, AIRFOOTWORKS is a unique dance group founded by choreographer Takashi Jonishi, a former member of the globally known crew World Order, as reported by TVLine. Renowned as "the world's first air dance group," they aim to create the illusion of weightlessness, making it appear as if performers are walking in mid-air. They gained recognition by reaching the finals of 'Japan's Got Talent' Season 1 in 2023.

Notably, AIRFOOTWORKS's performance also caused chaos in 'America's Got Talent' when Cowell tried to steal the Golden Buzzer. Following the group's performance to Ed Sheeran’s 'Celestial,' Cowell couldn't contain his excitement, exclaiming, "Terry, I am just about to get myself fired," as he lunged for the Golden Buzzer. But Mandel, who was officially assigned the buzzer that night, beat him to it in a split-second move, securing AIRFOOTWORKS a spot in the finals, as per Billboard. The moment turned into playful chaos, with both judges fighting for credit. A video replay confirmed Mandel got there first.

Still riding the high of the performance, Cowell admitted, "I just couldn’t help myself! It was such an amazing performance that I felt like I had to be a part of it." Mandel later joined AIRFOOTWORKS on stage and praised them, saying, "You guys are athletes; you guys are dancers… You guys are magicians. I don't know how you do it, but what you just did was absolutely brilliant." The talented group finished in the bottom 5 of the top 10 in 'America’s Got Talent' Season 19.