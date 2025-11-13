If rumors are true, Marvel may have just revealed Black Panther 3's title — here's what we know so far

We have a piece of exciting news for all the 'Black Panther' fans out there. According to a report by Production List, the official title of the third 'Black Panther' movie has allegedly been revealed. In addition to this, a rough outline of what fans can expect from the next instalment of the beloved franchise has also been unveiled. As per Production List, 'Black Panther 3' has been titled 'Black Panther: Shadows of Wakanda.' The forthcoming film in Marvel Studios' Black Panther series will explore Wakanda's vulnerability following the death of T'Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), with Shuri (Letitia Wright) stepping up as both warrior and leader.

Furthermore, the Marvel film will also shed light on Shuri's journey not just as a warrior but as one of the greatest leaders. For the unversed, the first 'Black Panther' film, which was released in 2018, featured Boseman as Black Panther, aka T'Challa. The original was a big hit among Marvel fans, and the movie grossed over a jaw-dropping $1.3 billion worldwide. Sadly, a few months after the release of the blockbuster film, Boseman passed away at the age of 43 following his battle with colon cancer.

The sequel to the film, titled 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', saw the light of day on November 21, 2022, and performed really well at the box office, grossing $859 million worldwide. The storyline of the film revolved around Shuri as she took over her late brother's mantle and faced the impossibly powerful Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Earlier this year, Marvel also dropped an animated series, 'Eyes of Wakanda', which followed the Hatut Zaraze, Wakandan warriors who carry out dangerous missions throughout history.

During an interview with Variety, Wright gave an update on 'Black Panther 3'. "I think it's already in the works. You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and [director] Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we're really excited for you guys to see that," she said.