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Netflix’s ‘Leanne’ gets premiere date and adds Tyne Daly as guest star for Season 2

The comedy series focuses on a middle-aged woman reclaiming her life after her decades-old marriage ends in divorce.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
An image of comedian Leanne Morgan as seen in the comedy series 'Leanne' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @leanneonnetflix)
An image of comedian Leanne Morgan as seen in the comedy series 'Leanne' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @leanneonnetflix)

Comedy fans can mark their calendars for 'Leanne' Season 2 as Netflix has officially set a premiere date for the show's next installment. Co-created by Susan McMartin, Chuck Lorre, and Leanne Morgan, the comedy series debuted its 16-episode first season on July 31, 2025. Following its success, the streamer greenlit the second season two months later in September. On June 24, the streamer announced that the show's second installment will arrive on August 27. But that is not it, as Netflix also revealed an exciting addition to the cast. Emmy award-winning actress Tyne Daly will reportedly join Season 2 in a recurring role. What makes her casting especially exciting for fans is that she is the older sister of actor Tim Daly, who plays the romantic lead in the show.     

Tyne's character name or description has not been revealed, and it is unclear whether she will share screen space with her brother on 'Leanne.' Moreover, she is not the only new addition to the show's next chapter. Country music singer Lainey Wilson will also guest star alongside 'My Name Is Earl' alum Jaime Pressly and the 'Mike & Molly' star Billy Gardell. Tyne has established herself as a dramatic actress and is best remembered for playing Detective Mary Beth Lacey in the 1980's police drama 'Cagney & Lacey.' Her other prominent television roles include starring as Alice Henderson in the period drama 'Christy' (1994–95) and Maxine Gray in the legal drama 'Judging Amy' (1999–2005). So, fans are excited to see her comedic turn in 'Leanne.' Additionally, Netflix gave fans another treat by sharing the first-look images of Season 2, which can be seen below:

'Leanne' is a family-friendly comedy series from the creator of hit sitcoms like 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Mom,' 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage,' etc. It follows Leanne Morgan, a middle-aged grandmother whose life takes a drastic turn after her husband of 33 years decides to end their marriage to pursue a younger woman. Forced to start over in her 50s, Leanne navigates her messy breakup, newfound single life, and menopausal hot flashes by relying on her Southern humor. She also leans on her traditional parents and twice-divorced sister for emotional support. However, with time, she starts getting comfortable with her independence and opens herself up to the possibility of a new romance.  

A still of Leanne and Carol from the sitcom 'Leanne' (Image Source: Instagram | @leanneonnetflix)
A still of Leanne and Carol from the sitcom 'Leanne' (Image Source: Instagram | @leanneonnetflix)

Comedian Leanne Morgan plays the titular role in the series, while Kristen Johnston stars as her ride-or-die younger sister Carol, Celia Weston as her mother Mama Margaret, and Blake Clark as her father Daddy John. Also, Ryan Stiles appears as her soon-to-be ex-husband Bill, Graham Rogers as her son Tyler, and Hannah Pilkes as her daughter Josie. The show's recurring cast members include Jayma Mays as Mary, Blake Gibbons as Dylan, Annie Gonzalez as Nora, and Tim Daly as Andrew, among others.

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