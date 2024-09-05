DC’s ‘Lanterns’ sets sights on an Oscar-winner and a nominee for Hal Jordan role if Josh Brolin passes

The additional contenders for Hal Jordan's role in HBO's 'Lanterns' may multiply your excitement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The buzz around DC's 'Lanterns' is heating up as fans anticipate who'll be taking up the role of Hal Jordan, one of the iconic 'Green Lanterns'. Josh Brolin, popularly known for playing Thanos in MCU, is reportedly one of the top contenders. Interestingly, Matthew McConaughey and Ewan McGregor are also being considered for the role if Brolin turns it down, as per a recent report in Screenrant.

'Lanterns', was recently picked up as an HBO series for eight episodes. As part of James Gunn's revamped DC Universe, the series is set to explore a darker, detective-style story featuring two famous Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Which actor should play Hal Jordan in 'Lanterns'?

"The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland," reads the official logline for 'Lanterns'.

While John Stewart is a new recruit, Hal Jordon will be shown as a seasoned veteran. Josh Brolin, Matthew McConaughey, and Ewan McGregor, the top three contenders, would all fit the role well, as they are over 40, making them good choices to play a veteran character.

Even though Brolin will be apt for the role, his popularity as Thanos could overshadow his portrayal of Hal Jordon. Primetime Emmy Award winner Ewan McGregor, known for playing Black Mask in 'Birds of Prey', could be a more intriguing pick for 'Lanterns'.

When will 'Lanterns' release?

'Lanterns' will consist of eight episodes (@dcstudios)

The release date of 'Lanterns' hasn't been officially announced yet. However, the ongoing developments for the show, including the casting, are raising the excitement of the fans. The upcoming series is a fresh take on the Green Lanterns, portraying them as intergalactic detectives solving a murder mystery on Earth.

It's exciting to see DC aiming high with their casting choices and we eagerly hope for official news soon regarding who will bring both Hal Jordan and John Stewart to life.