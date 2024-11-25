'Landman' Soundtrack: All the songs on Taylor Sheridan's new show, so far
Taylor Sheridan’s 'Yellowstone' has played a crucial role in spotlighting independent country artists often overlooked by mainstream country radio. Many of your favorite performers have risen from obscurity thanks to the series featuring their songs, providing not only significant exposure to a massive audience but also a generous payday.
As 'Yellowstone' is potentially coming to an end, Taylor Sheridan's latest production, 'Landman', streaming on Paramount+, aims to continue this legacy. With 'Yellowstone’s music supervisor Andrea von Foerster at the helm, 'Landman' might showcase even more music, packing each episode with carefully selected tracks. As the series unfolds, a running list of featured songs will be maintained to help viewers connect with the music that echoes with them. Here's a list of all the songs that have been featured in the first 2 episodes.
Songs featured in 'Landman' Episode 1
Xavi - 'La Diabla'
Treaty Oak Revival - 'No Vacancy'
Vincent Neil Emerson - 'Debtor’s Blues'
Tanner Usrey - 'Take Me Home'
49 Winchester - 'Everlasting Lover'
Treaty Oak Revival - 'Boomtown'
Turnpike Troubadours - 'The Housefire'
Songs featured in 'Landman' Episode 2 'Dreamers & Losers'
Whiskey Myers - 'Bad Medicine'
Ward Davis - 'Another Bad Apple'
Ella Langley - 'Make Me Wanna Smoke'
Turnpike Troubadours - 'Mean Old Sun'
Brent Cobb - 'Snakebite'
Songs featured in 'Landman' Episode 3 'Hell Has a Front Yard'
Josh Meloy - '1,000 Miles'
Whitey Morgan - 'Turn Up The Bottle'
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – 'Heartless'
Turnpike Troubadours - 'The Rut'
'Landman' trailer
3 episodes of 'Landman' are now streaming on Pramount+.