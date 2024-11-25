REALITY TV
'Landman' Soundtrack: All the songs on Taylor Sheridan's new show, so far

Here's a list of all the songs featured in 'landman' for all you country music lovers
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
'Landman' features Bob Thornton in the lead role (@paramount+)
Taylor Sheridan’s 'Yellowstone' has played a crucial role in spotlighting independent country artists often overlooked by mainstream country radio. Many of your favorite performers have risen from obscurity thanks to the series featuring their songs, providing not only significant exposure to a massive audience but also a generous payday.

As 'Yellowstone' is potentially coming to an end, Taylor Sheridan's latest production, 'Landman', streaming on Paramount+, aims to continue this legacy. With 'Yellowstone’s music supervisor Andrea von Foerster at the helm, 'Landman' might showcase even more music, packing each episode with carefully selected tracks. As the series unfolds, a running list of featured songs will be maintained to help viewers connect with the music that echoes with them. Here's a list of all the songs that have been featured in the first 2 episodes.

Songs featured in 'Landman' Episode 1

Billy Bob Thorton in the scene from ‘Landman’ (Paramount)
Xavi - 'La Diabla' 

Treaty Oak Revival - 'No Vacancy' 

Vincent Neil Emerson - 'Debtor’s Blues' 

Tanner Usrey - 'Take Me Home' 

49 Winchester - 'Everlasting Lover'

Treaty Oak Revival - 'Boomtown' 

Turnpike Troubadours - 'The Housefire' 

Songs featured in 'Landman' Episode 2 'Dreamers & Losers'

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) is a still from 'Landman' (Paramount Networks)
Whiskey Myers - 'Bad Medicine'

Ward Davis - 'Another Bad Apple'

Ella Langley - 'Make Me Wanna Smoke'

Turnpike Troubadours - 'Mean Old Sun'

Brent Cobb - 'Snakebite' 

Songs featured in 'Landman' Episode 3 'Hell Has a Front Yard'

'Landman' features Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role along with a star-studded cast (@paramount+)
Josh Meloy - '1,000 Miles'

Whitey Morgan - 'Turn Up The Bottle'

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – 'Heartless'

Turnpike Troubadours - 'The Rut'

'Landman' trailer

 

3 episodes of 'Landman' are now streaming on Pramount+.

