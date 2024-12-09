'Landman' can do better by showing us more of this character, and less of Angela

Here's how 'Landman' can make a few tweaks to its characters that will make it one of Taylor Sheridan's best creations

'Landman' has kicked off its first season with an intriguing story centered around the oil industry. Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a fixer solving tricky situations for a big oil company. The show holds a lot of potential, featuring interesting characters and dramatic twists, but it's clear that some aspects of the story are more effective than others.

As we reach the midpoint of 'Landman' Season 1, certain characters are stealing the spotlight while others are left underdeveloped. A little more focus on certain characters and better use of others could make Landman a must-watch every week.

'Landman' needs to show us more of Cooper's struggles in the oil fields

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

One of the standout characters so far has been Cooper (Jacob Lofland). He’s not your typical oil field worker, which makes his story of pushing through tough, physical work to achieve his dream of owning an oil company so fascinating. Watching him struggle but never give up is inspiring and keeps us rooting for him. But it feels like we’re only getting small pieces of Cooper’s story.

We’ve mostly seen him get hurt or deal with setbacks, but not enough of his relationships with his co-workers or his father, who could teach him more about the business. These moments could show us why Cooper is so determined and how he plans to succeed. There’s also a subplot where he’s helping a woman grieving her husband’s death in the explosion from Episode 1. While touching, it doesn’t seem to add much to his bigger story. What we want is more of him working hard in the field and making moves toward his goal.

'Landman' needs to give Angela and Ainsley roles that matter

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

On the flip side, Tommy’s ex-wife Angela and daughter Ainsley haven’t been given much to work with so far. Instead of exploring their personalities or struggles, the show mostly shows them lounging around while the men stare awkwardly. It’s not only repetitive but also feels like a waste of two potentially great characters.

Angela’s backstory as someone who’s also seen the ups and downs of the oil industry could add so much to the show. Likewise, Ainsley trying to figure out her life while dealing with her complicated family has plenty of storytelling potential.

Episode 4 gave us a hint of this with Angela and Tommy reflecting on past struggles, and it was one of the best moments of the season. If 'Landman' focuses more on these untapped stories, it could make the show stronger and more engaging for everyone watching.