Taylor Sheridan’s next project just got even more thrilling after the explosive finale of 'Landman'

The first season of Taylor Sheridan's show 'Landman' just came to an end! In the season finale, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) was saved by the cartel, while Cami Miller (Demi Moore) took a risky gamble with her husband Monty Miller's oil empire before his tragic death. Meanwhile, Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland) and Ariana (Paulina Chavez) continued to work on their budding romance. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting news of a second season, but as of now, Sheridan has not announced any official plans for 'Landman' Season 2, though he is already working on another exciting project.

The highly-anticipated finale of 'Landman' has helped Sheridan develop some ideas for his potential upcoming movie 'Empire Of The Summer Moon'. The finale of 'Landman' served as a small preview for his next project. We all know, Sheridan is a mastermind at writing scripts. However, for his forthcoming project, Sheridan is all ready to adapt the S.C. Gwynne book 'Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History'. At the time of writing, the project is in its early stages of development. Right now, it's not confirmed whether the project will turn into a movie or a show but there are higher chances that it will be a film, as per Screenrant.

'The Empire of the Summer Moon' tells the story of Chief Quanah Parker, a war leader of the Kwahadi band of the Comanche Nation, who ruled from 1890 to 1911. When we consider this timeline, Sheridan's project will most likely be a classic Western, which will be quite different from his recent works. Before this, Sheridan worked on Western classics including '1883' and 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' but 'The Empire of the Summer Moon' will be one of a kind due to another reason. It will shed light on the story of Comanche people as its main characters instead of side characters.

This will be the very first time, that Sheridan will be telling a story that will be based on their history and their battle against the Westward expansion. 'Empire of the Summer Moon' will surely be interesting for all the Sheridan fans out there. The book chronicles the story of four decades of the Comanche nation's history and we feel like it will strike a chord with 'Yellowstone' fans who have shown their appreciation for its generations-long narrative in the last couple of years.

In a recent conversation with Deadline, S.C. Gwynne, the author of the book 'The Empire of the Summer Moon' gushed over Sheridan, expressing full faith in the 'Yellowstone' creator as he prepared to adapt the book. “I can’t think of anyone better qualified to bring Empire of the Summer Moon to the screen than Taylor Sheridan. He has a deep and nuanced understanding of both the myth and reality of the Old West. I am thrilled that he is undertaking this project," he told the media outlet. So far, Sheridan has not shared any additional details about his upcoming movie, but it seems he will reveal more information in the days to come.