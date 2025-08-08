When will Lady Gaga appear in ‘Wednesday’? Netflix fans may have to wait a bit longer than expected

Lady Gaga’s absence from ‘Wednesday’ season 2, part 1 left fans guessing — but don’t worry, she’s set to steal the show in part 2

Prior to the release of 'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 1, fans were buzzing with the anticipation of Lady Gaga's appearance in the show. However, to their utter disappointment, the four episodes did not have the Grammy winner, making many wonder when Lady Gaga will appear on the much-celebrated show. Not only that, but fans are also curious if Lady Gaga's character will have any major impact on the storyline or if it will be just a cameo.

Screenshot of Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones from 'Wednesday' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Wednesday)

Notably, 'Wednesday' Season 2 is being released in two parts, each consisting of four episodes. The first batch premiered on Wednesday, August 6, but fans were left surprised and slightly disappointed when Lady Gaga was absent from the action, per USA Today. According to Netflix, Lady Gaga is set to portray Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious and legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy.

Lady Gaga's character is expected to cross paths with Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams in a meaningful way, though details about her storyline are still under wraps. Given her absence from the first half of the season, it’s highly likely that Lady Gaga's debut will come in one of the final four episodes, which are set to release on Wednesday, September 3. This upcoming appearance has sparked speculation among fans, with some questioning if Rotwood will play a pivotal role in the season’s climax or if her presence will be more of a high-profile cameo.

While significant details about Lady Gaga's character have been kept under wraps, a Reddit thread can be seen discussing it. A fan commented, "Do I see LG’s character also have a black tear? Maybe she is also a seer that helps Wednesday? My theory is the black tears are visions she cannot control." Another added, "She's a great actress, though, and I'm sure she's not included in the series just as a surprise cameo and might have actually have plot relevance because of her skill level. So you might be forced to watch her; being "not a fan" of the person would be irrelevant."

A fan noted, "She only filmed for one day, so it is a cameo by her. Very little screen time." Additionally, 'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 1 has already teased Lady Gaga's appearance in Part 2, per ScreenRant. In Part 1, Catherine Zeta-Jones's Morticia Addams is asked to stay on campus at Rotwood Cottage, a home previously used by Marilyn Thornhill and named after Lady Gaga's upcoming character. This subtly sets the stage for Rotwood's arrival in Part 2.

Rotwood is described as a legendary Nevermore teacher who "crosses paths with Wednesday." While it’s unclear what subject she taught or why she left, the cottage implies she once lived and worked there. Her return in Part 2 is expected to be significant, possibly even dangerous, given the season's body count. In short, Lady Gaga's character is being foreshadowed through location and dialogue, suggesting her role in Part 2 will tie deeply into Nevermore's past and Wednesday's present, which can make things intriguing for the storyline.