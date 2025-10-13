‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’ trailer teases ultimate showdown—here’s all you need to know

The Season 4 trailer for the animated 'Jurassic World' series teases fresh dangers and bigger dinosaurs than ever before

Brace yourself to witness more dinosaur thrills as 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' is all set to make a comeback with its final season. Slated for a Thursday, November 20 release on Netflix, Season 4 of the sci-fi show will focus on the Nublar Six, as they work together to survive the deadly dinosaur and human threats lurking within Biosyn Valley. With the release of a new trailer, it is highly expected that chaos will be unleashed with Nublar Six at the center of the drama, and honestly, the wait is getting harder than expected.

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix unveiled the trailer for the final season of the animated 'Jurassic World' series at New York Comic Con. The trailer promises intense action and suspense, featuring high-flying, fiery, toothy, and mysterious dangers that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Set six years after Camp Cretaceous, the final season follows the Nublar Six, including Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams), Kenji Kon (Darren Barnet), Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone), Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez), Yasmina 'Yaz' Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), and Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly), as they navigate a dangerous world filled with dinosaurs and human threats.

The new trailer for 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' shows the Nublar Six trapped in Biosyn Valley, a dinosaur sanctuary left after Isla Nublar's volcanic destruction. Rampaging dinosaurs, including T. rex, Velociraptors, and a venom-spitting Dilophosaurus, add peril, while Biosyn and Dr Henry Wu engage in corporate misdeeds. Amid the chaos, fans are treated to the adorable Smoothie, a baby Ankylosaurus in a knit hat.

The trailer teases fiery danger and suspense, leaving the survival of both humans and dinosaurs uncertain until the Netflix premiere next month, as per Collider. At New York Comic Con, executive producer and co-showrunner Scott Kreamer joined voice cast members Giambrone (Ben), Mohammed (Yaz), Williams (Darius), and Kelly (Brooklynn) to celebrate the launch of the show's fourth and final season.

The panel recapped Season 3, teased upcoming adventures for the Nublar Six, offered behind-the-scenes insights, and discussed the impact of the series. With Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall as executive producers, the upcoming season will see the Nublar Six thrown into a worldwide adventure to uncover a conspiracy that endangers both dinosaurs and humans. Along the way, they would seek answers about what happened to one of their own and make new friends, including the beloved "huggie-wuggie monster," Smoothie.