Scarlett Johansson reveals she got her ‘Jurassic World’ role — with Jimmy Fallon's unexpected help

Scarlett Johansson reflects on a childhood wish—Jimmy Fallon connects the dots in a way that surprises even her.

The 'Jurassic World' movies boast an almost cult-like fanbase, so it’s no wonder that Scarlett Johansson was chomping at the bit to join the franchise. Known for her role as Black Widow in the MCU, Johansson, who is all set to headline the next installment of the 'Jurassic Universe,' once revealed how she manifested landing the part. What’s even more surprising is that Jimmy Fallon played a key role in helping her along the way, making for a heartwarming anecdote.

Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St on November 02, 2022 in New York City.

Johansson appeared on 'The Tonight Show' in July 2024 to promote 'Fly Me to the Moon,' but it was her upcoming 'Jurassic World' role that stole the spotlight, as per Uproxx. Fallon jokingly took credit for Johansson's casting in the sci-fi franchise after she revealed her childhood love for 'Jurassic Park' in a previous appearance. "Once you came onto the show, we were talking about your favorite gift, and you said it was a Jurassic Park Pup Tent… now you are starring in the new Jurassic World movie," Fallon said.

Johansson responded, "I think we manifested it on the show. It’s kind of crazy," explaining that she had mentioned wanting a Jurassic Park tent at seven, and now she's starring in the film. The actress further explained, "This was pre-Jurassic casting, and I said I asked for a Jurassic Park Tent when I was like seven. And now I am in the new Jurassic World. I think we manifested it!”

For context, Johansson appeared on 'The Tonight Show' in November 2023 and reminisced about her favorite childhood Christmas gift, which was a Jurassic Park-themed tent. The 'Lucy' actress revealed, "My favorite thing I ever got. I slept in for like six months, in my bedroom on the floor." It was then she joked, mentioning it was enough for the universe to grant her another great gift: a leading role in the Jurassic World franchise.

Alongside Johansson, the upcoming 'Jurassic World 4' will feature Rupert Friend, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono, as per CBR. This seventh installment in the 'Jurassic' franchise is described as a 'fresh take' that will focus on three adults and three teens stranded on an island. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film will be a standalone sequel with a screenplay written by David Koepp, who previously worked on 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park.'

The first trailer for 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' was released on Wednesday, February 5, which offered a glimpse into an action-packed monster movie, as per Deadline. Set five years after 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is all set to entertain fans with the global release on July 2. The storyline of the film follows a team of scientists on a mission to collect genetic samples from three massive dinosaurs—one from the sea, one from the land, and one from the air. With dinosaurs now isolated in their original habitats due to an inhospitable planet, these creatures may hold the key to a life-saving drug for humanity.