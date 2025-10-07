Netflix's ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 finally confirms Henry Cavill’s replacement in explosive trailer

Liam Hemsworth took over the role from Henry Cavill as the brooding monster killer

Fans of 'The Witcher' will now see Liam Hemsworth as the legendary Geralt as Netflix dropped the official trailer for 'The Witcher' Season 4. Hemsworth took over the role from Henry Cavill as the brooding monster killer, and safe to say, he makes his mark with the signature Geralt snarl and a jaw-dropping F-bomb. The trailer spanning just over two minutes sees Geralt on a mission to rescue Ciri (Freya Allan).

The official logline reads: "After the Continent-altering events of season three, Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good."

Hemsworth took over the role from Cavill after the 'Man of Steel' announced he was moving on from the show after three seasons. This was followed by executive producer Lauren Hissrich revealing more behind Cavill's departure from the show. Netflix had also announced that the series would end after five seasons, making the upcoming installment key and setting the tone for an explosive finish.

The 'Hunger Games' star's portrayal of the character looks promising in the trailer. Although it will be safe to say that Cavill's faithful will take a season to warm up to his performance. The trailer shows his efforts to accurately depict Geralt as he assembles a team to get Ciri, and also adds a rousing "Let's f***ing move" war call while at it. The series also sees the return of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Joey Batey as Jaskier, while 'The Matrix' star Laurence Fishburne joins the franchise as Regis.

In his farewell message, Cavill believed Hemsworth was the right replacement. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men," he said. "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him. Enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

The upcoming season will comprise eight episodes. Showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich helms the series, with Tricia Brock, Alex Garcia Lopez, Jeremy Web, and Sergio Mimica-Gezzan roped in to direct. 'The Witcher' Season 4 releases October 30 on Netflix.