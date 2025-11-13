‘Fallout’ Season 2 trailer sees the return of a major character and we couldn’t be more thrilled

The clip also reveals Ghoul's reason for staying alive in the Wasteland for two centuries

Prime Video dropped the new trailer for 'Fallout' Season 2. The series, based on the hit video game of the same name, premiered last year and was a stellar hit. Set after the apocalyptic Great War, the series follows Lucy (Ella Purnell) as she searches for her father.

The new trailer continues Lucy and Ghoul's (Walton Goggins) journey across the Wasteland, and the show finally answers fan theories by introducing New Vegas. The clip also reveals Ghoul's reason for staying alive in the Wasteland for two centuries — to find his family. The remainder of the clip also shows glimpses of the battle at Wasteland, appearances by Kumail Nanjiani's character, and a sneak peek at Macaulay Culkin.

Rounding up the cast with Kyle MacLachlan are Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. Nanjiani, Culkin, and Justin Theroux have all joined the fold for season 2. At the time of writing, not much is known about Culkin's role. Theroux plays Robert Edwin House, the CEO of RobCo Industries.

To add, Prime Video will also deviate from the episode drop format, with 'Fallout' Season 2 seeing weekly releases instead of a one-time release. The show premieres December 17, with the finale to release February 4.

Earlier, Purnell teased what was in store in Season 2. "At times, it’s like [they] are on this buddy road trip," Purnell told CBR. "And then other times, they’re so much at arms." The actress further hinted that their road trip has high risks.

"They’re trying to influence each other and see who’s going to rub off on whom. Is the Ghoul going to become good? Is Lucy going to become bad? Or are they going to be somewhere in the middle?" Theroux weighed in as well, saying, "We have a couple of really incredible scenes that are just these big, heavyweight bouts of intellect," the actor teased. "It was like doing Waiting For Godot in the middle of the whole thing."

Goggins had previously stated that season 2 would be better than its predecessor. Per Deadline, "We're in the middle of filming it right now, we've been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought Season 1 was extraordinary. Personally, I was very pleased with it. This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen." Season 2's logline reads, "In the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas."

'Fallout' Season 2 premieres December 17, 2025, on Prime Video.