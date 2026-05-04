'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 5 preview teases Cassie's rise to fame as danger looms for Rue

The next episode of the hit teen drama series will release on May 10 on HBO and HBO Max

Fans got a glimpse into 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 5 as HBO released a preview hinting at more drama for Rue, Cassie, Nate, and Jules as they deal with the consequences of their terrible choices. Titled 'This Little Piggy,' the episode is set to drop on HBO and HBO Max on May 10. The 60-second clip teases Cassie's rise to fame as a popular influencer, while showcasing her growing distance from her loved ones. Rue finds herself in danger as Alamo's henchmen close in on her, while the DEA agents continue to pressure her for evidence against Alamo.

Rue agreed to spy on Alamo and his gang on behalf of the DEA, and raised Alamo's suspicions in Episode 4. However, Bishop and Magick may blow her cover in next week's installment. At the start of the trailer, Bishop says, "Ever since you came around, it's been a cascade of troubles," seemingly referring to the raid that led to Laurie's men stealing drugs from Alamo's strip club, the Silver Slipper, before gravely injuring the manager, Big Eddy. Magick is also seen warning Alamo about Rue, "You cannot trust this b___!"

An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 5 (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO)

Elsewhere in the clip, Rue asks the DEA agents for one more chance to set up Alamo, after her previous failed attempt, so that she can avoid a prison sentence. But will she be able to pull it off before Alamo and his gang uncover the truth? The preview ends with Alamo stabbing someone after demanding the truth. Could it be Rue? Most likely not. The short teaser also sees Rue reconnect with Jules after they attended Cassie and Nate's wedding together. Back at her apartment, Jules seduces Rue, telling her, "You want me? Make me yours." But her long-term sugar daddy, the plastic surgeon, Ellis, has issues with her bringing other people home.

An image of Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez from the next episode (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO)

Meanwhile, Cassie's efforts to go viral on OnlyFans pay off, with Maddy informing her about the good news. "Guess who's just hit 50,000 subscribers?" she tells Cassie, who screams in excitement. Leaning into her online persona, Cassie is seen looking directly at the camera and telling her online followers, "For my fans, I'll do anything." However, her newfound fame seemingly causes a rift between her and Maddy, who is responsible for turning her into an overnight sensation. Cassie tries to make amends by explaining, "It's not personal, it's just business." But Maddy sees through her excuses and tells her to take accountability for her actions. Meanwhile, Nate's troubles show no signs of slowing down. He seems to get another visit from Naz, who trashes him again. To add to his troubles, Cassie tells her husband that she's "very, very disappointed" in him, showcasing a shift in their earlier dynamic. Episode 5 of 'Euphoria' Season 3 will drop at 9 p.m. ET next Sunday only on HBO and HBO Max.