‘High Potential’ Season 2 takes a midseason break — here’s when Kaitlin Olson’s crime drama returns on ABC

Morgan’s hunt for answers hits pause as shocking secrets unravel and the next chapter promises to raise the stakes higher than ever

Fans tuning in to ‘High Potential’ last night might have been surprised to find no new episode airing. But don’t worry, there’s a good reason for the brief pause. ABC’s breakout hit from the 2024–2025 TV season has officially reached its midseason hiatus, with the latest episode marking a major turning point in both the ongoing mystery and Morgan’s personal life. The show, led by Kaitlin Olson as the sharp-witted and unconventional Morgan, has kept viewers hooked. After proving herself as an invaluable asset to the LAPD’s Major Crimes unit, Morgan’s life has only gotten more complicated in season two.

Between solving high-profile cases and digging deeper into the long-cold disappearance of her ex-husband, Roman, Olson’s character has faced one emotional blow after another. Season 1 ended on a shocking note, cracking open new clues about Roman’s case and season 2 picked up that thread while introducing a few new obstacles. Among them is Nick Wagner, the precinct’s no-nonsense new captain, whose loyalties remain a mystery. While Wagner’s leadership has added tension to the mix, Morgan and her partner, Karadec, have continued pushing forward, balancing their day-to-day work with the haunting cold case that started it all.

The most recent episode, 'The One That Got Away', ended on yet another cliffhanger involving a stolen painting and Morgan’s growing suspicions about Rhys Eastman. He’s an “art recovery expert” who may not be as innocent as he seems. The episode left viewers desperate for answers, but they’ll have to wait a little longer to see what happens next. Since ‘High Potential’ kicked off its second season earlier than most of ABC’s scripted lineup, the show has already wrapped up the first half of its run. That means 'The One That Got Away' officially serves as the fall finale, as per ScreenRant.

In its place, ABC filled the Tuesday night slot with ‘Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough,’ a special variety program celebrating iconic dance scenes from film. Fans shouldn’t panic as the hiatus is only temporary. According to Red94, ‘High Potential’ will return with new episodes on January 6, 2026, when season 2 resumes its run. The show will also move to a slightly earlier timeslot, now airing at 9 pm ET, nestled between ‘Will Trent’ at 8 pm and ‘The Rookie’ at 10 pm. For those eager to revisit the series before its return, ABC will likely air reruns during the break, and all episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.

The break offers a perfect opportunity for newcomers to catch up or for longtime fans to refresh their memory on the season’s key developments. While ABC hasn’t released an official title or synopsis for episode 8, the teaser trailer promises that the midseason premiere will pick up right where the fall finale left off. Morgan will be forced to make a difficult choice that could change everything she thought she knew about Rhys Eastman, and maybe even about herself.